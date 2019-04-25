Cara Delevingne Receives Trevor Project Hero Award for LGBTQ Advocacy

"I strive to acknowledge those who feel like they don’t fit into a box."

Suicide Squad star Cara Delevingne will be honored by The Trevor Project this June for her "commitment to supporting The Trevor Project’s mission to end suicide among LGBTQ young people."

Along with LGBTQ rights, the openly bisexual actress has also advocated for the rights of mental health, women, and animal conservation.

"I’m humbled and truly speechless by The Trevor Project’s decision to honor me with this year’s Hero Award," Delevingne said in a statement. "A 'hero' to me is someone who stands up for what they believe in. They help to make change for those who are underserved or discriminated against. I strive to acknowledge those who feel like they don’t fit into a box and make sure they know, in both good and bad times, that there is always someone there to support them. I’m inspired and motivated by The Trevor Project’s tireless, life-saving work to support LGBTQ youth in crisis, and I’m extremely proud to be a part of such a resilient community."

CEO and Executive Director of The Trevor Project, Amit Paley, notes the importance of the Delevingne's voice and influence.

"The Trevor Project hears from young LGBTQ people every day who draw hope and inspiration from their idols—especially when those idols openly share their personal experiences and messages of support like Cara—because it reminds LGBTQ youth that they are not alone. We’re grateful to Cara for using her voice to inspire so many young people in the LGBTQ community, and we’re excited to honor her with this year’s Hero Award in celebration of her positive impact and passion."

Congrats, Cara!

Delevingne will receive the 2019 Hero Award during New York's TrevorLIVE event on June 17.