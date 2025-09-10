Alan Ritchson bares (almost) all in a steamy, soapy new ad that has gays going feral

While talking to People for this week’s cover story, the 60-year-old star said that after years of sleeping with women, he decided to try something new. "I flipped the menu over," he said. ”I'm not going to run from my past, or let it own me.”

Sheen also opened up this morning on Good Morning America where he admitted that his sexual experimentation with men started when he was using crack. "That's what started it," he said. "That's where it was born, or sparked. And in whatever chunks of time that I was off the pipe, trying to navigate that, trying to come to terms with it — 'Where did that come from?... Why did that happen? — and then just finally being like, 'So what?' So what? Some of it was weird. A lot of it was f---ing fun, and life goes on.”

While struggling with addiction issues that kept Sheen in the headlines, he contracted HIV. He tried to keep his illness private, but guests staying at his house would see his medications and try to blackmail him with photographic evidence. At first, he paid them off, but finally divulged his HIV status on the Today show back in 2015.

"I do know for a fact that I never passed it on," he said, per People.

In 2020, actor Corey Feldman released the documentary My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys, where he opened up about allegations that he and fellow child star Corey Haim were sexually abused as children while working in Hollywood, including by Sheen.

Haim never accused Sheen publicly, but in the film, Feldman opens up about the sexual abuse he suffered as a child and claims Haim disclosed his own sexual abuse at the hands of Sheen prior to his death.

“This wasn’t like a one-time thing [Haim] said in passing. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, by the way, this happened.’ He went into great detail,” Feldman said in the movie, per the LA Times .

Sheen has denied all allegations, saying in a statement, “These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period,” Sheen said. “I would urge everyone to consider the source and read what his mother Judy Haim has to say.”Sheen said that the memoir and documentary are giving him the chance to share his life uncensored, ”The stories I can remember anyway.”

The actor says that his romantic life is “uneventful as it possibly could be” right now because he’s more focused on his kids, but that he’s “open to love again. Probably not marriage, though!”