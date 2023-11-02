12 Animals You Didn’t Know Are Out And Proud Bisexuals













Sexuality is not just subject to humans! Wikimedia Commons, Wikipedia All animals on this planet share a common ancestry. That’s why it’s not a shocker that, like humans, there are some bisexual (and downright horny) animals on Earth. Here are 12 you may or may not have known about.

1. Elephants Wikimedia Commons African and Asian elephants both experience homosexual intercourse and relationships. Both male and female elephants have been shown to be affectionate with their same-sex partners beyond sexual activity, like intertwining their trunks and grooming each other.

2. Japanese Macaques Wikimedia Commons Japanese Macaques have been known to display bisexual behavior and explore sexual activity with both the same and the opposite sex. Female macaques often pursue same-sex sexual partners even when they're being pursued by other males.

3. Bonobos These guys are the horndogs of the animal kingdom. Sleeping with both males and females, Bonobos don’t need an excuse to do get down. Tired? Sex. Stressed? Sex. Angry? Sex. Feeling any anything at all? SEX. Any surprise they’re the closest living relative to humans?

4. Orcas Before sexual maturity, many bull orcas fool around with one another and initiate beak-genital orientation. In a nutshell, one bull swims under another, touching and nuzzling his partner’s genital area with his snout (aka beak). Orcas are all about pleasuring their partners. Most of their same-sex acts are reciprocal—they make sure every 3-foot-long penis (yup) gets undivided attention.

5. Bottlenose Dolphins Glee was onto something when they nicknamed dolphins “gay sharks.” Many bottlenose dolphins are bisexual or gay. Given that they are one of the smartest and most social animals out there, it makes sense.

6. Penguins Penguins are all different. Some are gay and monogamous. Some are bisexual switch partners. Some are on the DL and have a female partner, but also get some from the other males in the crew.

7. Black Swans About 25 percent of male black swans pair with other males. They steal nests and have quick threesomes (with a female). After she lays her eggs, they kick her out of the nest and raise the babies without her. Fun fact: When raised by two males, the cygnets (baby swans) have a better chance of surviving than those raised by straight couples. Maybe having two daddies isn’t so bad after all.

8. Flamingos Flamingoes can have same-sex relationships? Why are we not surprised. Last year in the Edinburgh Zoo, a monogamous same-sex couple adopted a chick after it was rejected by its straight parents.

9. Giraffes Practice makes perfect, which is why young giraffes engage in “necking” (rubbing their necks to display dominance). After a neck battle, some young giraffes will court, caress, mount and bang.

10. Western Gulls Gulls were actually the first birds seen having same-sex sex. Up to 14 percent of female Western Gulls are said to be in lesbian relationships. This may be more of a necessity than an attraction less; there's a noticeable shortage of male gulls.

11. African Lions Lions have one of the strongest sex drives in the animal kindgom. Scientists believe that mounting another male reinforces bonds and strengthens relationships between males.