Scroll To Top
Bisexual

12 Animals You Didn’t Know Are Out And Proud Bisexuals

12 Animals You Didn’t Know Are Out And Proud Bisexuals

12 Animals You Didn’t Know Are Proudly Bisexual
Wikimedia Commons, Wikipedia

Sexuality is not just subject to humans!

ZacharyZane_




Sexuality is not just subject to humans!

12 Animals You Didn\u2019t Know Are Proudly Bisexual

Wikimedia Commons, Wikipedia

All animals on this planet share a common ancestry. That’s why it’s not a shocker that, like humans, there are some bisexual (and downright horny) animals on Earth. Here are 12 you may or may not have known about.

1. Elephants

Elephants

Wikimedia Commons

African and Asian elephants both experience homosexual intercourse and relationships. Both male and female elephants have been shown to be affectionate with their same-sex partners beyond sexual activity, like intertwining their trunks and grooming each other.

2. Japanese Macaques

Japanese Macaques

Wikimedia Commons

Japanese Macaques have been known to display bisexual behavior and explore sexual activity with both the same and the opposite sex. Female macaques often pursue same-sex sexual partners even when they're being pursued by other males.

3. Bonobos

These guys are the horndogs of the animal kingdom. Sleeping with both males and females, Bonobos don’t need an excuse to do get down. Tired? Sex. Stressed? Sex. Angry? Sex. Feeling any anything at all? SEX. Any surprise they’re the closest living relative to humans?

4. Orcas

Orcas

Before sexual maturity, many bull orcas fool around with one another and initiate beak-genital orientation. In a nutshell, one bull swims under another, touching and nuzzling his partner’s genital area with his snout (aka beak). Orcas are all about pleasuring their partners. Most of their same-sex acts are reciprocal—they make sure every 3-foot-long penis (yup) gets undivided attention.

5. Bottlenose Dolphins

Bottlenose Dolphins

Glee was onto something when they nicknamed dolphins “gay sharks.” Many bottlenose dolphins are bisexual or gay. Given that they are one of the smartest and most social animals out there, it makes sense.

6. Penguins

Penguins

Penguins are all different. Some are gay and monogamous. Some are bisexual switch partners. Some are on the DL and have a female partner, but also get some from the other males in the crew.

7. Black Swans

Black Swans

About 25 percent of male black swans pair with other males. They steal nests and have quick threesomes (with a female). After she lays her eggs, they kick her out of the nest and raise the babies without her. Fun fact: When raised by two males, the cygnets (baby swans) have a better chance of surviving than those raised by straight couples. Maybe having two daddies isn’t so bad after all.

8. Flamingos

Flamingos

Flamingoes can have same-sex relationships? Why are we not surprised. Last year in the Edinburgh Zoo, a monogamous same-sex couple adopted a chick after it was rejected by its straight parents.

9. Giraffes

Giraffes

Practice makes perfect, which is why young giraffes engage in “necking” (rubbing their necks to display dominance). After a neck battle, some young giraffes will court, caress, mount and bang.

10. Western Gulls

Western Gulls

Gulls were actually the first birds seen having same-sex sex. Up to 14 percent of female Western Gulls are said to be in lesbian relationships. This may be more of a necessity than an attraction less; there's a noticeable shortage of male gulls.

11. African Lions

African Lions

Lions have one of the strongest sex drives in the animal kindgom. Scientists believe that mounting another male reinforces bonds and strengthens relationships between males.

12. Deep-Sea Squid

squid

These creatures, which are rarely seen, are bisexual and DTF for pretty ridiculous reasons. Scientists think that deep-sea squid are firm believers of the hole-is-a-hole approach. Perhaps, finding a suitable mate fathoms below makes it hard to identify gender. They got to get it where they can.

From Your Site Articles
BisexualAnimalsSex
animals that are bisexualbisexual animalssexual orientationbisexualitynatureidentities
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

COMING UP SOON ON THE ADVOCATE CHANNEL:

Watch the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Five short documentaries that capture the diversity & rich history of its deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community.


Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - Queer CutsOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

43 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Adore Delano, Ncuti Gatwa, Wayne Brady, Jade Jolie
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 40 Stars Came Out In 2023

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

28 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film
Movies

27 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film

Latest Stories

Zachary Zane

Zachary Zane is a writer, YouTube influencer, and activist whose work focuses on (bi)sexuality, gender, dating, relationships, and identity politics. Check out his YouTube channel here.

Zachary Zane is a writer, YouTube influencer, and activist whose work focuses on (bi)sexuality, gender, dating, relationships, and identity politics. Check out his YouTube channel here.

Read Full Bio

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Read Full Bio