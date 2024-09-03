Scroll To Top
RuPaulsDragRace

10 cutest moments 'RPDR UK' star Blu Hydrangea and her fiance's 10 years together

Drag queen Blu Hydrangea and her fiance Johnson Orr
Courtesy of TikTok (@theweecosycottage) and Instagram (@bluhydrangea)

We've gathered the 'RPDR UK vs. The World' winner and her beau's best moments in honor of their aluminum anniversary!

@politebotanist

Everybody say LOVE!

RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. The World Season 1 winner Blu Hydrangea is celebrating 10 years with her partner, Johnson Orr. While Orr keeps a somewhat low profile, Blu does share pictures of the two of them with relative frequency, and might I say they are one cute couple.

Yesterday, the queen posted to Instagram announcing that they were officially ringing in their aluminum anniversary with a stunning photo of the pair lush and gorgeous. The next photo is one Blu has posted before but is always charming to see, a black and white pic of the two ten years prior, bright eyed and baby faced.

Neither of them were planning on falling in love, buying a house, or getting engaged to each other, but sometimes fate has other plans. On the pair's joint TikTok, The Wee Cosy Cottage, Blu posted a video remarking on how strange it is with a caption reading, "Doing home renovations with the 'one night stand' I met 10 years ago."

Blu's post has us feeling the romance in the air! Here are 10 of the couple's cutest moments to remind you that love's not dead yet!


Ringing in a full decade with each other

Carving pumpkins!

All dolled up

Blu's Seventh Dragiversary

When Johnson did Blu's makeup and it turned out shockingly good!

Spending the holidays together, like Valentine's Day...

And Christmas...

AND another gorgeous Christmas, this time their first as fiances!

When they bought their "Wee Cosy Cottage" together...

And got engaged the same day!

author avatar

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

