10 cutest moments 'RPDR UK' star Blu Hydrangea and her fiance's 10 years together

RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. The World Season 1 winner Blu Hydrangea is celebrating 10 years with her partner, Johnson Orr. While Orr keeps a somewhat low profile, Blu does share pictures of the two of them with relative frequency, and might I say they are one cute couple.

Yesterday, the queen posted to Instagram announcing that they were officially ringing in their aluminum anniversary with a stunning photo of the pair lush and gorgeous. The next photo is one Blu has posted before but is always charming to see, a black and white pic of the two ten years prior, bright eyed and baby faced.

Neither of them were planning on falling in love, buying a house, or getting engaged to each other, but sometimes fate has other plans. On the pair's joint TikTok, The Wee Cosy Cottage, Blu posted a video remarking on how strange it is with a caption reading, "Doing home renovations with the 'one night stand' I met 10 years ago."

Blu's post has us feeling the romance in the air! Here are 10 of the couple's cutest moments to remind you that love's not dead yet!







