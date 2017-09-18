Out Lesbians Rule The 69th Emmy Awards with Wins for Lena Waithe and Kate McKinnon
#BodyPositvity

This Artist Transforms Stretch Marks into Body Positive Rainbow Art

"If I don't accept my stretch marks, I don't accept me."

Taylor Henderson
By Taylor Henderson
September 18 2017 2:59 PM EDT
Spanish artist Cinta Toro Cartró paints women's stretch marks rainbow to spread messages of body positivity and self-love. 

"If I don't accept my stretch marks, I don't accept me," the 21-year-old Barcelona illustrator told BBC News. "I hated my stretch marks and when the years passed, I think it's stupid because they are in my body, in all of my life."

Cartró believes it's important to accept and love all of your "flaws," and she paints women of different races, shapes, and sizes. 

"Society makes you hate your body. You can work for love your body," she explained. "I think it's important to accept all of you."

This isn't her only body positive art project. She has also worked on her version of the Free the Nipple campaign and a period piece with underwear titled "#manchoynomedoyasco," which translates to "I stain myself, and I'm not grossed out by it."

"Love yourself and believe in you," Cartró preaches. "Believe in all the things that form part of you."

