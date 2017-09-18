This Artist Transforms Stretch Marks into Body Positive Rainbow Art

Spanish artist Cinta Toro Cartró paints women's stretch marks rainbow to spread messages of body positivity and self-love.

Yesterday working with my friend Julia. Julia's stretch marks pic.twitter.com/Ipp8S4aSTh — ZINTETA (@zintetaart) August 10, 2017

"If I don't accept my stretch marks, I don't accept me," the 21-year-old Barcelona illustrator told BBC News. "I hated my stretch marks and when the years passed, I think it's stupid because they are in my body, in all of my life."

La artista @zintetaart resalta la belleza y nos invita a sentirnos orgullosos de nuestros cuerpos y amarlos tal cual son pic.twitter.com/52plMC2brV — Milkshake (@MilkshakeMx) July 24, 2017

Cartró believes it's important to accept and love all of your "flaws," and she paints women of different races, shapes, and sizes.

"Society makes you hate your body. You can work for love your body," she explained. "I think it's important to accept all of you."

I love this photo. Stretch marks are in different parts of our bodies. More self-love <3 pic.twitter.com/dM2R30fieT — ZINTETA (@zintetaart) August 1, 2017

This isn't her only body positive art project. She has also worked on her version of the Free the Nipple campaign and a period piece with underwear titled "#manchoynomedoyasco," which translates to "I stain myself, and I'm not grossed out by it."

"Love yourself and believe in you," Cartró preaches. "Believe in all the things that form part of you."