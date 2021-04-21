Lizzo's Insta Post About Beauty Standards Proves Why We Love Her

Lizzo is keeping it real!

In a heartfelt Instagram post that has been taking the internet by storm recently, the Grammy-winning "Juice" singer and passionate LGBTQ+ ally bared it all to make a timely and important point about body positivity and learning to love every single part of yourself — even the things you might see as flaws.

"WELCOME TO TAURUS SEASON," the 32-year-old wrote in the caption of her nearly-nude Instagram portrait. "To celebrate I wanna give y’all this unedited selfie."

She continued:

"Now normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin, but baby I wanted show you how I do it au natural. I am excited to be partnering with @dove and the #DoveSelfEsteemProject, which is helping to reverse the negative effects of social media and changing the conversation about beauty standards. Let’s get real y’all."

Lizzo's raw, real, unedited, un-Photoshopped pic is garnering all sorts of praise from friends and fans all over the web, especially since positive body image is still something many people struggle with achieving on a near-daily basis.

"It’s you having no blemishes at ALL," R&B superstar SZA wrote in one comment. "I just admire you fren."

"YES," said another comment from Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness.

In case you needed more proof Lizzo is the best, here ya go!