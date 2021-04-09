Doja Cat & SZA Ménage à Trois in 'Kiss Me More' Music Video

On the first taste of her upcoming album Planet Her, Grammy-nominated rapper Doja Cat collabs with SZA for their groovy new track, "Kiss Me More."

Alex Landi, who plays the hot gay doctor Nico Kim on Grey's Anatomy, stars in the music video as a seemingly lost space explorer stumbling upon the bubblegum pink wonderland that is Doja & SZA's planet. Toward the end of the video, he finally reaches the inhabitants in a velvet bed and all three proceed to ménage à trois — but not everything is what it seems...

Watch the music video below!