Kate McKinnon Has a Few Extra Limbs on GQ's Comedy Issue Cover

GQ hit the proverbial nail on the head with its hilarious cover for their upcoming comedy issue.

Take a good, long look. You might notice there are a few extra limbs lying around...

"GQ would like to apologize to Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and Sarah Silverman for the egregious mistakes made in the process of creating the cover for our 2018 comedy issue," they disclaimed on their site. "Our intention was to celebrate the three super-funny superstars, who are all that is smart and perceptive and riotous and necessary in comedy right now. We deeply regret that the results violated GQ's rigorous standards of editorial excellence and the laws of nature."

How hilariously appropriate. The cover is, of course, alluding to Vanity Fair's January issue photo spread in which they accidentally gave Oprah and Reese Witherspoon extra appendages. The magazine was roasted on the internet before catching on to their mistake.

Profiles of the three queens of comedy are coming next weekend, but in the meantime, GQ will "be praying that Donald Trump tweets something about Chrissy Teigen in the next hour so everybody forgets all about this."