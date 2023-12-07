Will Nick And Charlie Finally Have Sex? 'Heartstopper #5' Tackles The Question

American fans have to wait another two weeks for the next installment of the Heartstopper graphic novel series, but, fortunately for those who can’t wait to find out what’s next for Nick and Charlie, the UK edition is already here! Spoilers ahead!

According to Pink News, one of the biggest developments compared to previous installments is that volume 5 finally asks whether the happy couple is ready to have sex. As fans of Alice Oseman’s series know, both the graphic novels and the Netflix show have shied away from anything sex-related.

However, it doesn’t sound like there’s much of a tonal shift here, just the two getting around to discussing taking their relationship to the next level as their lives begin to move to the next stage—we already knew from a previously published story that Nick goes to university away from Charlie, although the two still seem interested in making their relationship work.

Although volume 5 was initially supposed to be the end of the Heartstopper series, Oseman realized while writing it that the story needed one more installment, which means a sixth and presumably final volume is on the way. Based on where volume 5 leaves off, it sounds as if the next one may deal with how Charlie and Nick handle the distance between them, and look into where their relationship goes from there. No release date has been announced, but fans are hopeful it might arrive some time next year.

The Netflix series still has at least one more season to go, and fans are hopeful season three will do well enough that it will be renewed for a fourth. Production got underway back in October, suggesting we will likely get the third season of the show sometime in late 2024.

In the meantime, Heartstopper #5 hits shelves on December 19 in the U.S.