Scroll To Top
Comics

Will Nick And Charlie Finally Have Sex? Heartstopper #5 Tackles The Question

Will Nick And Charlie Finally Have Sex? 'Heartstopper #5' Tackles The Question

Joe Locke, Kit Connor
Netflix

The latest installment of Alice Oseman's series is almost here.

rachelkiley

American fans have to wait another two weeks for the next installment of the Heartstopper graphic novel series, but, fortunately for those who can’t wait to find out what’s next for Nick and Charlie, the UK edition is already here! Spoilers ahead!

According to Pink News, one of the biggest developments compared to previous installments is that volume 5 finally asks whether the happy couple is ready to have sex. As fans of Alice Oseman’s series know, both the graphic novels and the Netflix show have shied away from anything sex-related.

However, it doesn’t sound like there’s much of a tonal shift here, just the two getting around to discussing taking their relationship to the next level as their lives begin to move to the next stage—we already knew from a previously published story that Nick goes to university away from Charlie, although the two still seem interested in making their relationship work.

Although volume 5 was initially supposed to be the end of the Heartstopper series, Oseman realized while writing it that the story needed one more installment, which means a sixth and presumably final volume is on the way. Based on where volume 5 leaves off, it sounds as if the next one may deal with how Charlie and Nick handle the distance between them, and look into where their relationship goes from there. No release date has been announced, but fans are hopeful it might arrive some time next year.

The Netflix series still has at least one more season to go, and fans are hopeful season three will do well enough that it will be renewed for a fourth. Production got underway back in October, suggesting we will likely get the third season of the show sometime in late 2024.

In the meantime, Heartstopper #5 hits shelves on December 19 in the U.S.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
ComicsTVBooksEntertainment
heartstopperalice osemangraphic novelnick nelsoncharlie springnetflixkit connorjoe locke
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

86 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Karan Brar, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 43 Stars Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

10 Erogenous Zones On Guys You Probably Didn't Know About
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

10 Erogenous Zones On Guys You Probably Didn't Know About

Karan Brar, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

23 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio