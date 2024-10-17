Scroll To Top
Mason Dye joins 'The Boys' final season — but who is his character Bombsight?

The Boys poster and Mason Dye
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock; Courtesy of Prime Video

Everything you need to know about the new character.

The Boys’ fifth and final season just got a little more interesting!

Actor Mason Dye, best known for playing a bully basketball star in season 4 of Stranger Things and as a guest star on Teen Wolf, has been cast as Bombsight in the final season of The Boys, Entertainment Weeklyreports. Dye will be playing an original character, but little is known about Bombsight.

In June, showrunner Eric Kripke revealed that the comic book-adapted series will end after season 5, which is likely to drop on Prime Video sometime in 2026. Hamilton star Daveed Diggs is also expected to join the show alongside returning cast members Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Anthony Starr, Las Alfonso, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Chace Crawford, and Jessie T Usher.

The final season may also give fans another Supernatural reunion. Jensen Ackles joined the cast of The Boys in season 3 as Soldier Boy and then made a surprise appearance at the end of season 4 with Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who played a CIA agent. Now, Kripke — who was a showrunner on Supernatural — has teased that he is in talks with Jared Padalecki about him taking on a role in the fifth season.

Keep scrolling to get all of your burning questions about the new character Bombsight answered!

Who is Bombsight?

While the details of the character are being kept under wraps, Bombsight was mentioned in The Boys season 4. He is the third oldest supe in history and was active during the 1950s, but nothing is known about his powers at this point. During season 4, Bombsight was also mentioned as the star of the Vought movie, the Curse of Fu Manchu.

Was Bombsight in The Boys comic books?

Bombsight is an original character created for The Boys television series and never appeared in the comic books.

What can we expect from Bombsight in season 5 of 'The Boys'?

His role in the next season of The Boys hasn’t been made public, but fans are guessing that as one of the oldest supes he’ll interact with Soldier Boy, who has been confirmed to return for the fifth season. Mason Dye is coming onto the show as a guest star as opposed to a series regular so we don’t know how big his role will be or how many episodes he will be in.

Will Bombsight be in the spinoff show Vought Rising?

EW reports that a source close to the series confirmed that Bombsight will become a series regular on The Boy's prequel spinoff show Vought Rising, which will premiere sometime in 2025 and will take viewers back in time to the '50s, focusing on Soldier Boy and Stormfront/Liberty (Aya Cash). Since Bombsight is one of the oldest supes, it would make sense for him to interact with Soldier Boy and Stormfront back then.

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

