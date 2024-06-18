Conservatives just figured out 'The Boys' is making fun of them and their meltdown is HILARIOUS





The Amazon Prime hit series The Boys recently premiered its fourth season, and showrunner Eric Kripke (Supernatural) said the fifth season to follow will also be its last.

As the season progresses, more and more people who lean to the right in their political views are finding out that the show satirically makes fun of them — a notion Kripke confirmed to PRIDE saying of the portion of the audience that sees Homelander as a hero, "I find it fucking horrifying."



He further Kripke elaborated on the shows political leaings to The Hollywood Reporter just days ahead of the season four release. “When Seth [Rogen] and Evan [Goldberg] and I took it out to pitch, it was 2016,” he said. “We just wanted to do a very realistic version of a superhero show, one where superheroes are celebrities behaving badly. [Donald] Trump was the, ‘He’s not really getting the nomination, is he?’ guy.”

When Trump wound up winning the Presidential election, Kripke said that gave the writers the metaphor they needed to address the current world. “Suddenly, we were telling a story about the intersection of celebrity and authoritarianism and how social media and entertainment are used to sell fascism,” he said. “And once we realized that, I just felt an obligation to run in that direction as far as we could.”