Conservatives just figured out The Boys is making fun of them and their meltdown is HILARIOUS

Amazon Prime

Showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed the satire behind the show.

@andrewjstillman


The Amazon Prime hit series The Boys recently premiered its fourth season, and showrunner Eric Kripke (Supernatural) said the fifth season to follow will also be its last.

As the season progresses, more and more people who lean to the right in their political views are finding out that the show satirically makes fun of them — a notion Kripke confirmed to PRIDE saying of the portion of the audience that sees Homelander as a hero, "I find it fucking horrifying."

He further Kripke elaborated on the shows political leaings to The Hollywood Reporter just days ahead of the season four release.

“When Seth [Rogen] and Evan [Goldberg] and I took it out to pitch, it was 2016,” he said. “We just wanted to do a very realistic version of a superhero show, one where superheroes are celebrities behaving badly. [Donald] Trump was the, ‘He’s not really getting the nomination, is he?’ guy.”

When Trump wound up winning the Presidential election, Kripke said that gave the writers the metaphor they needed to address the current world.

“Suddenly, we were telling a story about the intersection of celebrity and authoritarianism and how social media and entertainment are used to sell fascism,” he said. “And once we realized that, I just felt an obligation to run in that direction as far as we could.”

Right-leaning viewers clearly aren’t happy with the direction this season has taken ahead of the current election. Although the critic’s score on the show’s Rotten Tomatoes page boasts a 95% for the season at the time of this writing, the audience has only averaged a 50% approval rate.

One of the main areas of complaint revolves around the character Frenchie, who’s pursuing a relationship with another male after previously dating women throughout the show. This, as well as the addition of Sister Sage as the “smartest person in the world” has had audiences calling the show “woke,” as if that’s supposed to be an issue.

But the main issue is that seemed to have figured out they are the baddies, and their absolute meltdown over learning something that has been painfully obvious since episode one, is hilarious.

Scroll through for some of our favorite reactions to the series so far — both from those who hate it and those who think the haters are hilarious. Catch new episodes of The Boys on Amazon Prime on Thursdays.

PoliticsTVEntertainmentGeek
amazon primeeric kripkepolitical viewspresidential electionsocial mediasupernaturalthe boys
Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

