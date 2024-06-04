Scroll To Top
ComingOut

Baby Reindeer’s Jessica Gunning celebrates Pride by coming out as a 'big old gay'

'Baby Reindeer's Jessica Gunning celebrates Pride by coming out as a 'big old gay'

Jessica Gunning
Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Kissing Cate Blanchett was the first step in her gay awakening — relatable.

rachiepants

Jessica Gunning is not only the breakout star of this year’sBaby Reindeer, but she’s also officially an out and proud member of our rainbow family.

Gunning opened up publicly about her sexuality for the first time on theReign with Josh Smith podcast. Gunning explained her gay awakening was more of a process, which began in the most relatable way: Killing Cate Blanchett. The two starred in a National Theatre production called When We Have Sufficiently Tortured Each Other, and the two shared a smooch on stage. “I should have known then. All these signs from pre-Reindeer staring me in the face.”

While this is her public coming out, she has been out privately for more than a year. 'I came out in November 2022. And that was a mega, mega thing for me because I for so long...I am surrounded by gays like all my friends are gay, so it wasn't that I was repressing anything, it was just that I didn't think that I could be,” recalled Gunning. 'I still can't articulate it in the best way.

'But I realized I was a big, old gay. I was like, ‘That's what it's been, that's what it is.’ And that was like a massive moment where everything kind of clicked and I made sense of myself then,” she shared.

Now Gunning admits there had long been signs that she was queer but for some reason, she wasn't ready to see them herself and instead, she founds ways of rationalizing her feelings. “Because for so long I'd thought, ‘I know I'm a bigger woman,” and I thought that maybe it was to do with my size that I felt a bit like almost alien or like I was tagging along,” she explained”'But as soon as I realized… [it] was like the most liberating thing.'

She continued, 'I kind of was "Oh, that's what this has been, it's like a little secret I guess I've been keeping from myself even". And not in a kind of hating way. I never felt I was repressing anything in a bad way, or that any reaction would be bad.”

And again said the signs were always there. “'In hindsight, I used to go downstairs and watchthe L Word, that's a bit of a giveaway. So some of those things I should have really put two and two together. I took my time.

But now that she’s out to herself and the world she’s truly feeling great. “It's been amazing, and very freeing and very grounding. I feel like really peaceful actually.” And we couldn't be happier to have her in the fam.

ComingOutCelebrities
baby reindeercoming outjessica gunning
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio