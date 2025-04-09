'Survivor' star Teeny Chirichillo comes out as trans in candid new essay

In a revealing new essay, Survivor star Teeny Chirichillo just came out as transgender.

On Wednesday, the Survivor 47 contestant got candid in a personal essay for Cosmopolitan where he talked about struggling with his identity.

“The state of my life since Survivor has been full of uncertainty,” he wrote for Cosmopolitan, per Page Six.

Chirichillo opened up about how much he struggled after the end of his Survivor season and how that played into discovering his own transness.

“I didn’t come back to a spouse or a full-time career, like many of my castmates did,” he said. “I didn’t have a passion to replace the 15-year quest that was getting cast. When I think about my future, there’s a lot of blurriness. But there’s a lifelong accumulation of artifacts that has pulled my identity into focus, inside the museum of my own transness.”

The 24-year-old reality TV star already identified an nonbinary while competing on Survivor and had to deal with “invasive” comments about his pronouns.