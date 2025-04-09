Search form

Scroll To Top
ComingOut

'Survivor' star Teeny Chirichillo comes out as trans in candid new essay

'Survivor' star Teeny Chirichillo comes out as trans in candid new essay

Teeny Chirichillo
CBS

'Survivor' alum Teeny Chirichill.

And why he waited until after his stint on reality TV to come out.

In a revealing new essay, Survivor star Teeny Chirichillo just came out as transgender.

On Wednesday, the Survivor 47 contestant got candid in a personal essay for Cosmopolitan where he talked about struggling with his identity.

“The state of my life since Survivor has been full of uncertainty,” he wrote for Cosmopolitan, per Page Six.

Chirichillo opened up about how much he struggled after the end of his Survivor season and how that played into discovering his own transness.

“I didn’t come back to a spouse or a full-time career, like many of my castmates did,” he said. “I didn’t have a passion to replace the 15-year quest that was getting cast. When I think about my future, there’s a lot of blurriness. But there’s a lifelong accumulation of artifacts that has pulled my identity into focus, inside the museum of my own transness.”

The 24-year-old reality TV star already identified an nonbinary while competing on Survivor and had to deal with “invasive” comments about his pronouns.

“I waded through debates over my pronouns, whether I would ‘count’ as a girl or a boy or both or neither, if I had a penis, and (my personal favorite) if I had tboy swag or nonbinary tea,” he said.

Chirichillo admitted he “wasn’t ready” to come out as trans while competing on the CBS reality show, especially considering it’s a “game of social politics.”

He went by she/her at the time before later using they/them pronouns, and Chirichillo worried that his fellow Survivor stars would “panic about messing up” his pronouns.

“It’s an error almost unavoidable for those still learning,” he wrote.

While on the show, Chirichillo opened up about getting a top surgery consultation right before the start of Survivor.

“I joked with my cast that I was giving my boobs one last treat before I put them down by wearing a sports bra instead of a binder for the first time in nearly two years. Chest binding on a deserted island for 25 days is a no-go,” he said.

But it wasn’t until the season ended and Chirichillo came back home to New Jersey, that he began to question his nonbinary identity and came to the conclusion that he “had been a closeted trans guy.”

He continued, “Even in knowing this, in writing this, there is a part of my brain that can’t shut off.”

Chirichillo also admitted that he wonders whether “his parents, grandmother and girlfriend” feel about him coming out as trans.

“I don’t expect everyone to reach the same level of ease with my gender that I’ve arrived at after a lifetime of suppressing and then exploring the boyhood in my soul,” he wrote. “But I know who I am.”

From Your Site Articles
ComingOutTVEntertainmentTransCelebrities
coming outcoming-out storyreality tvsurvivorsurvivor 47teeny chirichillotranstransgender
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them
Movies
Badge
gallery

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

celebrity gay age gap couples
Dating
Badge
gallery

34 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys
Dating

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

gay sex tips: attractive young man in bed
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

famous gay actors in history: 15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

18 old Hollywood stars you probably didn't know were LGBTQ+

bisexual male characters: TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

​35 TV shows with bisexual male characters & where to watch them​

Himbos we love: Jerry Frank, Ken, Jason Mendoza
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

31 best himbo characters in movies & TV shows we can't help but love

The 55 best queer animated shows ever & where to watch them
Geek
Badge
gallery

The 55 best queer animated shows ever & where to watch them

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio