37 Notable People Who Came Out in 2019

Professional wrestler Anthony Bowens, left, (who previously came out as bisexual in 2017) came out as gay in January during a YouTube video with his boyfriend Michael Pavano, right.

"I prefer to be labeled now as gay," Bowens said, stating that he no longer felt comfortable identifying as bisexual because he can only envision himself with a man. The 28-year-old athlete said he came to a full realization about his sexual orientation over a long period of time.

"Most people who come out say they had a moment in their youth when they figured out something was different," Bowens said. "They just knew they were gay. I never had one of those moments."