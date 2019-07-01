Khadi Don Confirms Her Sexuality: 'I'm Gay'

The YouTube star posted a coming out video on the last day of Pride Month.

In celebration of the last day of Pride Month, YouTube star and actress Khadi Don posted a sweet and hilarious video, simply titled "I'm Gay," officially confirming her sexuality and telling viewers that she's out of the closet.

Including me...... YES IM GAY BITCH DAMN. I feel like I’ve came out 1,000 times but in honor of the last day of Pride Month... yes... I’ll bag your daughter. Oh son too don’t sleep. #HappyPride #DontAskMeAgain .... pic.twitter.com/jZl85Im8IJ — Khadi Don (@KhadiDon) July 1, 2019

"Well I'm re-coming out the closet lol. But this time more official so it's no confusion or any more questions cause....I'M TIEED OF EM," she wrote in the video's description. "Happy Pride Month!"

Khadi explains how those closest to her already knew she was gay, and later on in the vid, she FaceTimes many of her friends to get their reactions to her coming out. Literally all of the people she FaceTimes with are supportive AF, already knew she was gay, and were just waiting on her to say something.

What an amazing way to wrap up Pride Month! Welcome to the family, Khadi!

Watch Khadi Don's coming out video below!