Influencer/OnlyFans Star Anna Paul Comes Out, Would ‘Date Any Gender'

Australian influencer and OnlyFans model Anna Paul has come out as part of the LGBTQ+ fam in a recent Instagram Q&A.

The 22-year-old was asked by a fan what label she would put on her sexuality, offering up a choice between “bi or straight.”

Although Paul didn’t explicitly label herself, she replied by saying that she would “date any gender…[as long] as they’re nice.”

Paul found success through Instagram and TikTok before reportedly becoming one of the top earners on OnlyFans. According to the Daily Mail, she is “known for flaunting her wealth on social media” and frequently speaks about the journey from growing up poor to finding financial success online as a young adult.

“But our family life was always so amazing so it didn’t matter that much,” she said.

Although Paul hasn’t spoken further about her casual revelation that she would gladly date people of any gender, it speaks to the idea that Gen Z-ers are more open to exploring LGBTQ+ identities, with a recent global survey suggesting that one in five adults in that generation identify as something other than straight.

Australia, where Paul is from, ranks fourth in the list of countries with higher percentages of Gen Z adults identifying as queer or otherwise not straight.