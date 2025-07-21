The Old Gays reveal their favorite part about being queer: 'The sex!'

That's on period!

The Old Gays are the adorable stars who've taken over TikTok with their hilarious dance moves, inspiring stories, and blunt personalities.

Although their videos continue to garner millions of views online, the queer celebrities are now opening up like never before on their brand new podcast Silver Linings with The Old Gays.

The foursome, composed of Robert Reeves, Michael "Mick" Peterson, Bill Lyons, and Jessay Martin, is dishing on everything including LGBTQ+ history, steamy romances, sexy stories, and advice for younger generations.

"Get a subscription to OnlyFans," Peterson laughs. "Younger generations think of the period that we grew up in as some sort of a dark age, which it wasn't. It was a whole lot of fun despite all of the terrible tragedies, especially in the '80s."

It's important for everyone in the LGBTQ+ community to understand key moments from the past that helped queer people get to where they are today.

"Our history is one of the things that our audiences always ask us about, because they want to know what it was like in the old days for us. To be able to inform our younger viewers is very special," Lyons says.

While many trials and tribulations have defined queer history, The Old Gays still share a special banter and have no problem keeping it real when it comes to their favorite part of being gay.

"Having sex with men," Lyon jokes. "These guys also have taught me a lot about myself, which I very much appreciate. They've helped me understand myself a little better."

The Old Gays also discuss the vitality of chosen family and self-love as opposers continue to show their disapproval of LGBTQ+ equality around the world.

"I don't need the world to love me, because I love me! People are in my life who love me that I need to be around and that help me grow," Martin concludes.

Silver Linings with The Old Gays is steaming now on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.