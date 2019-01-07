Black Panther Gay Kiss & Other Queer Golden Globes Party Moments

The Golden Globes were fine, sure, but it’s the after parties that really gifted us.

Specifically, InStyle did another year of “elevator videos,” where guests can be filmed doing something silly or awesome or weird as they are supposedly taken to the party.

There are always some great ones, but the cast of Black Panther definitely wins this year.

Their video features Danai Gurira (who played Okoye) walking up to an elevator that opens to reveal Michael B. Jordan (Killmonger) and Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia) making out. Gurira swings the train of her dress out of the way as she waltzes in, pushes Jordan to the side, and passionately dips Nyong’o as the doors close once again.

LGBTQ Marvel fans had been desperately hoping for a queer character in Black Panther, considering there was a canon queer relationship between two women in the World of Wakanda comic, but a brief flirtation suggesting as much was cut from the film’s final release.

Of course, Marvel has yet to feature an explicitly queer character in any of their films, so it didn’t really come as much of a surprise. But fans continue to pick out their queer ships all the same, and for these actresses to give a nod to both the Nakia/Okoye shippers and even the Nakia/Killmonger shippers was a nice play.

Honorary mentions for best InStyle elevator video of the night go to Sarah Hyland and Debby Ryan for this emotional proposal:

Janelle Monae simply being a goddamn queen:

Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev continuing to be the gal-est of pals:

And Laverne Cox reminding us that she's always the epitome of glamour and class: