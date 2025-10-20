Queer comedian Margaret Cho curses JK Rowling with 'steel wool' pubes

Margaret Cho slamming Harry Potter author and infamous transphobe JK Rowling is the best thing you’ll see all day.
The bisexual comedian posted a video on TikTok over the weekend, criticizing Rowling for being a very vocal anti-trans critic.
Sporting a trans pride T-shirt, Cho didn’t hold back when she slammed Rowling for her “despicable” views on the trans community in a video titled, “Shut up JK Rowling.”
“I hope that when you face menopause, you have to take a lot of gender-affirming care, as I do,” Cho said. “And when you are taking these hormones, they make your pubes grow out so thick and hard it’s like steel wool, and if anyone goes down to eat it, they get a face full of scars.”
In the video that already has more than 525,000 views, Cho continued, “I hope they start calling you ‘barbed wire.'”
The queer comedian being a vocal critic of Rowling is not surprising, considering how vehemently anti-trans the Harry Potter creator has become in recent years. Not only does she constantly spout anti-trans hate on social media, but she is using her considerable wealth to fund organizations attempting to strip trans women of their rights, and has attacked Harry Potter stars who speak out against her.
Cho’s fans ran to the comments to praise her for her scathing critique, with one person writing, “Only the great Margaret Cho could throw shade like this.”
Another person commented, “oh Margret, you always know what to say.”
Someone else pointed out the hypocrisy in Rowling refusing to accept that trans women are women when she disguised herself as a man using a pen name for her mystery series, “JK Rowling? You mean Robert Galbraith?”
And they weren’t the only ones to shine a light on Rowling’s disingenuous views on trans women, ”SHE CHANGED HER NAME TO FIT SOCIETAL STANDARDS. ALMOST AS IF SHE CHANGED HER GENDER!!!”