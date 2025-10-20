Queer comedian Margaret Cho curses JK Rowling with 'steel wool' pubes

Margaret Cho slamming Harry Potter author and infamous transphobe JK Rowling is the best thing you’ll see all day.

The bisexual comedian posted a video on TikTok over the weekend, criticizing Rowling for being a very vocal anti-trans critic.

Sporting a trans pride T-shirt, Cho didn’t hold back when she slammed Rowling for her “despicable” views on the trans community in a video titled, “Shut up JK Rowling.”

“I hope that when you face menopause, you have to take a lot of gender-affirming care, as I do,” Cho said. “And when you are taking these hormones, they make your pubes grow out so thick and hard it’s like steel wool, and if anyone goes down to eat it, they get a face full of scars.”