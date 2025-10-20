Jack Haven & Margaret Cho on playing a couple in Queens of the Dead: 'It's just so sexy and so perfect'

The gayest thing about Halloween this year might be what’s going down in a theater near you. We’re talking about Queens of the Dead , the queer zombie film from out director Tina Romero .

What makes it so gay? Well, the cast, for one, it’s packed with gay and sapphic faves, including Katy O’Brian, Cheyenne Jackson, Nina West, Jaquel Spivey, and Dominique Jackson—along with Jack Haven and Margaret Cho, who play a couple in the film.

But that’s far from all. The movie’s also centered on a gay club in Bushwick on the night of a zombie apocalypse, with a group of drag queens, club kids, and go-go dancers facing off against the undead. And while it might be a horror film, it’s packed with moments of queer joy, solidarity, and plenty of glittery blood.

While it would be a welcome cinematic addition to the queer canon at any time, there’s something especially poignant about the film reaching audiences now—at a time when queer visibility is increasingly fraught and queer solidarity is particularly needed.

All of this is not lost on Haven and Cho, who sat down for a talk about playing partners, the power of queer joy, and having a gay old time on the Queens of the Dead set.

Margaret Cho in 'Queens of the Dead' Courtesy of Shannon Madden PRIDE: This film embraces my favorite stereotype: Sapphics get it done. Do you agree? Are the sapphics the people you want to be next to in a zombie apocalypse? MARGARET CHO: Hard agree. We have to survive in this patriarchal world together, and we have to find ways to do it. We have to find ways to be together. We've always had to find ways under the watchful eyes of men who wanted to possess us. We've always had to fight to have our bonds, to have our relationships, to have our connections, to have our truth, to have our families, and all this stuff. So many generations of this, we've gotten used to being super resourceful and finding out how we can get our way. JACK HAVEN: Agree, 100%. Yeah… it’s like a combination of strength and intellect and willpower. The two of you play a couple in the movie. Do you have a favorite memory, or was there something you especially loved about working with one another? JH: It's just such an honor to work with you, Margaret. I was very shy on set, and I'm just sort of shy... I was just so grateful that you're just the warmest person in the world. You just have so much love in your heart, and it was so fun to play with you. MC: I love working with you. We had such a good time. I also just love the way we look together. We're such a fabulous, gorgeous couple together. Yeah, we just set off this perfect visual—this stunning image of butch/femme dynamics. It's very classic. It's very 1950s. It's just so sexy and so perfect. We cut a stunning image.

Jack Haven and Margaret Cho in 'Queens of the Dead' IFC Films Obviously, there are plenty of queer folks in Hollywood, but this cast from top to bottom was particularly queer. How is the experience of being in a creative space, but also very much in the community? JH: Yeah, this was the LGBT Center. It was a laugh riot all the time. I learned a TikTok dance on this set. I never thought I would learn those. I talked about what [hormone] dose I should be on. Yeah, I learned a lot on this set. MC: And this was, you know, we filmed it, like, at the height of brat summer, so... it was just such a fabulous time to be together, to be able to celebrate this. There was still the possibility of Kamala. So much hope! MC: We had hope. We had hope for the future. We actually did have hope for the future—and I still believe there's hope for the future, but we're in a difficult time. But yeah, we had a lot to look forward to, and it was really special to all be together to experience that.