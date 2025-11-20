Meet Bradley Carter — the sexy VIP server showing body on Southern Hospitality

"I think I've had so much fun, I've exhausted myself! I have been in my flirtier era. It fits into the 2025 era for me! I may not have a six pack, but I'm still proud of who I am," Archuleta tells PRIDE.

Archuleta has come a long way in such a short amount of time. Since coming out in 2021, the star has been very vulnerable about his journey accepting his queer sexuality in all aspects of his life.

"You can still feel hot and be attractive to somebody and most all, feel good in your own skin. You don't have to have a six pack to feel good about yourself. You're taking care of yourself!"

The singer is embracing his playful side now more than ever as he partners with one of the fastest-growing gay dating apps: ARCHER. In the cheeky new campaign, Archuleta channels his inner Miranda Priestly as ARCHER's Chief Trophies Officer.

ARCHER’s new Trophies feature brings what’s usually invisible on dating apps to the surface. There's no more hiding behind blank profiles as all of the necessary info for a proper first date is right on the profile.

This new partnership is very representative of Archuleta's current place in life as he's growing more confident in his sexuality as navigate his own dating pool.

"If we want to have genuine and real connection, you have to be willing to put yourself out there. Be transparent and be yourself! You can go through a lot of s**t and still end up in a place where you rise above it and be happy."

Fans can follow David Archuleta on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.