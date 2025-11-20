Skip to content
Meet Bradley Carter — the sexy VIP server showing body on Southern Hospitality

The handsome reality star is giving fans what they want.

Stephanie Diani/Bravo
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky Cornish November 20 2025 / 9:00 AM
Bradley Carter is bringing the heat down south!

The sexy VIP server is one of the OG stars on the hit Bravo show Southern Hospitality and it's no secret that he's very easy on the eyes.

As one of the many diverse cast members on a show based in the deep South, Carter is very happy that he gets to flex his guns on such a popular program.

"Listen, I'm trying to please the people! I gotta practice what I preach. I've got a girl to look good for. If she looks good, I gotta look good," Carter tells PRIDE.

While attending BravoCon 2025, Carter also dished on just how vital it is to have a TV show such as Southern Hospitality proudly representing a diverse friend group in a conservative environment.

"I love how open and honest and transparent our cast members are. Sharing their stories individually and collectively is good. Our show is based in Charleston, in the deep South. Our friend group is very accepting. TJ is not my gay friend. He's my friend. I don't look at him any differently."

Carter's costar, TJ Dinch, is just one of the openly gay cast members on the show who's unapologetically showed vital LGBTQ+ visibility in an area that's not always known for being queer-friendly.

"It's very cool that we get to have a platform that can help progress that kind of story for people or help someone. That's very rewarding and therapeutic. It's nice," Dinch adds.

The new season of Southern Hospitality is coming soon. To see the full interview with Bradley Carter and TJ Dinch from BravoCon 2025, check out the video at the top of the page.

