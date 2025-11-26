Skip to content
Meet Caden Dior — the sexy gay adult entertainer filming for Carnal Media

The handsome model is making waves after only one year in the industry.

Kevin Hartmann
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishNovember 26 2025 / 9:00 AM
Caden Dior is one of the hottest new faces on the scene!

The adult entertainer has only worked as a full-time model for just over a year, but Dior has already filmed for many notable studios, including Carnal Media.

As award show season begins, Dior is hoping to get recognized for all of the steamy content he's posted this past year.

"I'm actually really hoping for Hottest Newcomer this year at the GayVN Awards. Please, I'm just a boy, your honor! This is just the beginning baby. Stay tuned for more Caden Dior," Dior tells PRIDE.

Based in Berlin, Germany, Dior is also finding time outside of his packed filming schedule to write books. The model self-published his first book Chapters of the Heart in 2024 and he's currently working on a follow-up titled Unbecoming.

"I want to get this out there! Now more than ever, we need queer literature that celebrates the nuances of who we are and why we are. Baby, we are not going anywhere, so you better read up!"

Dior is clearly living his best life by tackling multiple passion projects, so he's offering his top tips to any aspiring adult performers who want to break into the scene.

"Baby, commit to the bit! Whatever you do, give it 110% of yourself. We don't got time to give anything else! Be magnets and mirrors. Magnetize exactly the energy you want. Bring the people around you that you want. Honey, if you are sunshine and you bring sunshine, baby, the world will become a brighter place!"

Fans can follow Caden Dior on Instagram here. To see the full interview from the Carnal House, check out the video at the top of the page.

