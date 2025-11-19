Carl Radke strips down to his underwear 'more than ever before' on Summer House

Summer House can't come soon enough!

Since the first season of the hit Bravo show, Carl Radke has showcased all of his personal highs and lows as he's navigated relationships, sobriety, and issues with mental health.

The star is now in a much better place in life as he celebrates nearly five years of sobriety and fans will get to see Radke show off his sober mind and killer body on the upcoming tenth season.

"I am in my underwear more this season than I ever was before! I was very comfortable in the kitchen with my boxer friends, like Kyle [Cooke] usually is eating late night snacks," Radke tells PRIDE.

Radke's journey with alcohol and drug addiction has resonated with viewers all around the world, which has given the reality star more courage to talk candidly about his struggles.

"I have amazing friends who have seen me in my darkest days. It wasn't always pretty, but I feel very lucky that we get to tell out stories, show our lives, and open up the ugly parts. Overtime, I've realized it's important for me to share out loud."

As the premiere of Summer House approaches, Radke wants fans to have an open mind as they watch his journey continue to evolve on the show.

"It's not lost on me how lucky I am I get to still be a part of this. I don't drink anymore! You can have fun too. It's going to be five years in January. Listen, I don't have it all figured out. One day at a time, but that's what it's all about."

The tenth season of Summer House is coming soon. To see the full interview with Carl Radke at BravoCon 2025, check out the video at the top of the page.