Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Carl Radke strips down to his underwear 'more than ever before' on Summer House

Carl Radke strips down to his underwear 'more than ever before' on Summer House

The handsome reality star is showing plenty of body on the upcoming season.

Carl Radke on Summer House.play icon

Carl Radke on Summer House.

Clifton Prescod/Bravo / Ralph Bavaro/Bravo
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishNovember 19 2025 / 9:00 AM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

See Full Bio

Summer House can't come soon enough!

Since the first season of the hit Bravo show, Carl Radke has showcased all of his personal highs and lows as he's navigated relationships, sobriety, and issues with mental health.

The star is now in a much better place in life as he celebrates nearly five years of sobriety and fans will get to see Radke show off his sober mind and killer body on the upcoming tenth season.

"I am in my underwear more this season than I ever was before! I was very comfortable in the kitchen with my boxer friends, like Kyle [Cooke] usually is eating late night snacks," Radke tells PRIDE.

Radke's journey with alcohol and drug addiction has resonated with viewers all around the world, which has given the reality star more courage to talk candidly about his struggles.

"I have amazing friends who have seen me in my darkest days. It wasn't always pretty, but I feel very lucky that we get to tell out stories, show our lives, and open up the ugly parts. Overtime, I've realized it's important for me to share out loud."

As the premiere of Summer House approaches, Radke wants fans to have an open mind as they watch his journey continue to evolve on the show.

"It's not lost on me how lucky I am I get to still be a part of this. I don't drink anymore! You can have fun too. It's going to be five years in January. Listen, I don't have it all figured out. One day at a time, but that's what it's all about."

The tenth season of Summer House is coming soon. To see the full interview with Carl Radke at BravoCon 2025, check out the video at the top of the page.

bravocelebritiesentertainmentreality tvtelevisionvideoviralinterviews

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Marie-Philip Poulin, Michela Cava, and Zoe Boyd
Sports

Meet all 30 queer players in this season's Professional Women's Hockey League

Carl Radke on Summer House.
Interviews

Carl Radke strips down to his underwear 'more than ever before' on Summer House

Jake Shears, Harry Melling, Alexander Skarsgård, Harry Lighton
film

'Pillion': 20 hot pics of the cast and crew of your new gay obsession

Colman Domingo and Raúl Domingo RuPaul and Georges LeBar Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi
Celebrities

18 of the longest-running LGBTQ+ celebrity couples

Wicked for Good poster art
Reviews

​Review: 'Wicked: For Good' reaches for the sky, doesn't quite fly

Joe Jonas attends Disney+'s "A Very Jonas Christmas Movie" New York premiere.
Celebrities

Joe Jonas shows off his sexy body in new holiday film & gays are going wild

© Equal Entertainment LLC