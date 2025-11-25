Kate Chastain teases House of Villains feud with Plane Jane: 'We're on different levels'

The shade is already being thrown.
Kate Chastain and Plane Jane going head-to-head is a reality TV fan's ultimate fantasy. Thankfully, it looks like dreams do come true as the premiere for season three of House of Villains approaches.
While attending BravoCon 2025, Chastain opened up on her time in the Villains mansion compared to The Traitors castle. She even hinted that she'd be down to compete on an 'All Stars' season of Traitors if the opportunity came up.
"Shockingly, I liked House of Villains better than The Traitors! It was so fun, so campy, and so exciting, but I'd always go back to The Traitors if Alan Cumming called me. I always do," Chastain tells PRIDE.
It's safe to say that Chastain and Jane actually have quite a few things in common. Frankly, they have no problem sharing their honest opinions, and they don't care what other people think about them. Could this be a recipe for disaster on Villains?
"Plane Jane... she's enthusiastic. She did do a performance. She's feisty. She's a plane... I'm more of a yacht. So, we're on different levels."
With a cast that includes other notable villains like Tiffany 'New York' Pollard, Christine Quinn, Tom Sandoval, and more, Chastain is making it clear where she stands ahead of the competition.
"I mean, if she were a plane, what airline would she be? Her spirit, I love her spirit."
House of Villains premieres early next year on Peacock. To see the full interview with Kate Chastain at BravoCon, check out the video at the top of the page.