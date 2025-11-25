Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Kate Chastain teases House of Villains feud with Plane Jane: 'We're on different levels'

Kate Chastain teases House of Villains feud with Plane Jane: 'We're on different levels'

These TV villains are bringing out the claws on the upcoming season.

<p>Kate Chastain teases <em>House of Villains</em> feud with Plane Jane: 'We're on different levels'</p>play icon
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishNovember 25 2025 / 9:00 AM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

See Full Bio

The shade is already being thrown.

Kate Chastain and Plane Jane going head-to-head is a reality TV fan's ultimate fantasy. Thankfully, it looks like dreams do come true as the premiere for season three of House of Villains approaches.

While attending BravoCon 2025, Chastain opened up on her time in the Villains mansion compared to The Traitors castle. She even hinted that she'd be down to compete on an 'All Stars' season of Traitors if the opportunity came up.

"Shockingly, I liked House of Villains better than The Traitors! It was so fun, so campy, and so exciting, but I'd always go back to The Traitors if Alan Cumming called me. I always do," Chastain tells PRIDE.

It's safe to say that Chastain and Jane actually have quite a few things in common. Frankly, they have no problem sharing their honest opinions, and they don't care what other people think about them. Could this be a recipe for disaster on Villains?

"Plane Jane... she's enthusiastic. She did do a performance. She's feisty. She's a plane... I'm more of a yacht. So, we're on different levels."

With a cast that includes other notable villains like Tiffany 'New York' Pollard, Christine Quinn, Tom Sandoval, and more, Chastain is making it clear where she stands ahead of the competition.

"I mean, if she were a plane, what airline would she be? Her spirit, I love her spirit."

House of Villains premieres early next year on Peacock. To see the full interview with Kate Chastain at BravoCon, check out the video at the top of the page.

bravorupaul's drag racebravoconcelebritiesentertainmentplane janethe traitorsvideoviralinterviews

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Jonathan Bailey during the red carpet for the movie Wicked: For Good.
Celebrities

Jonathan Bailey flexes his sexy muscles in viral clip & gays are drooling

A woman looking forward with her hands out like she is doing a spell
Love & Sex

4 ways to improve your queer relationships & dating life through witchcraft

Caden Dior
Interviews

Meet Caden Dior — the sexy gay adult entertainer filming for Carnal Media

This year’s most inspired gifts for every kind of connection

This year’s most inspired gifts for every kind of connection

Matt Rogers attends the "Wicked: For Good!" New York premiere.
Celebrities

Matt Rogers strips down to tight white briefs & gays are going feral

Miles Heizer at Out100 2025.
TV

Miles Heizer says he's down to film sexy scenes in 'Boots' season 2

© Equal Entertainment LLC