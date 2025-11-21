Mamdani just called a fawning Trump 'fascist' to his face & the internet is roasting

Editor's note: This article contains mild spoilers for Wicked: For Good, which is now in theaters — and also for both acts of the Wicked musical on Broadway.

After spending months speculating over the new original songs that would be featured in Wicked: For Good — one new song for Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo) and another new song for Glinda (played by Ariana Grande) — Wicked fans are finally able to experience them within the overall context of the Wicked saga on the big screen. Stephen Schwartz, who wrote the lyrics and composed the score of Wicked on Broadway, was very involved in the film adaptation and wrote the two new songs himself. For Elphaba, that new song is "No Place Like Home," an immediate reference to an iconic line delivered by Dorothy Gale (played by Judy Garland) in the original 1939 musical film The Wizard of Oz. Glinda's new song is "The Girl in the Bubble," which metaphorically references her iconic mode of transportation in the movies. The overarching storyline of Wicked: For Good centers on Act Two of the original Broadway musical. However, the two new songs performed by Erivo (as Elphaba) and Grande (as Glinda) are fresh material even to longtime fans of the Oz world and the Wicked musical, thus serving as exciting equalizers for everyone in the audience to have certain experiences for the very first time with other audience members. Below, explore our comprehensive breakdown of these brand-new songs featured in Wicked: For Good, including the past they're referencing, and the present context in which they exist.

What is Elphaba's new song 'No Place Like Home' about? Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in Wicked: For Good. Universal pictures The references that informed Elphaba's song "No Place Like Home."

The entire premise of the 1939 musical film The Wizard of Oz centers on Dorothy Gale wanting to find her way back home after she is flown into the Land of Oz by a tornado. By the end of the original MGM movie, Glinda (played by Billie Burke) gives Dorothy (Garland) a few instructions to return home. "Close your eyes, and tap your heels together three times," Burke's Glinda says in the classic film. "And think to yourself: 'There's no place like home.'" After hearing it a few times, Garland's Dorothy joins the Good Witch and starts repeating it, too. The context surrounding Elphaba's song "No Place Like Home."

"No Place Like Home" turns out to be a very important song for a character like Elphaba, who doesn't get to express herself as much as she does in the first Wicked movie and Act One of the Broadway musical. Overall, the song shows viewers that the heroine is finding herself in the middle of a conundrum that is both literal and metaphorical. While Elphaba fights and advocates for the rights of animals and Animals, many of them have already given up on Oz and are in the middle of a mass exodus to whatever destination they can find beyond this Land. In that sense, "No Place Like Home" is a metaphor-turned-slogan that Elphaba creates to try to convince animals and Animals that it's worth sticking around and fighting the good fight for a Land that is also theirs.

Marissa Bode as Nessarose; Ariana Grande as Glinda; Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero in Wicked: For Good. Universal Pictures The more literal meaning of Elphaba's new song, "No Place Like Home," is much more brutal. Elphaba's father, Governor Thropp (played by Andy Nyman), has died. Elphaba's sister, Nessarose (played by Marissa Bode), is wildly drunk with power after assuming the role of Governor of Munchkinland from their father's passing. Elphaba's love interest, Fiyero, has become a cop in the Gale Force, which is actively hunting down the Wicked Witch to kill her. And even though Elphaba knows that Glinda is being a double agent as a figurehead to the government ruling over Oz, the roles they're playing inherently limit their time together as friends. In other words, as Elphaba tries to convince the animals and Animals that Oz is their home, she wonders… Does she even have a home in Oz at all?

Elphaba's 'No Place Like Home' lyrics in full. Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in the single artwork for 'No Place Like Home,' a new song by Stephen Schwartz featured in Wicked: For Good. Republic Records/Universal Pictures Read the full lyrics of Elphaba's new song "No Place Like Home" below. Why do I love this place / That's never loved me? / A place that seems to be devolving / And even wanting to? But Oz is more than just a place / It's a promise, an idea / And I want to help make it come true Why should a land have so much meaning / When dark times befall it? / It's only land, made of dirt, and rock, and loam It's just a place that's familiar / And home's just what we call it / But there's no place like home Don't we all know? / There's no place like home When you feel you can't fight anymore / Just tell yourself / There's no place like home When you feel it's not worth fighting for / Compel yourself / Because there's no place like home When you want to leave / Discouraged and resigned / That's what they want you to do But think how you'll grieve / For all you leave behind / Oz belongs to you too Those who would take it from you / Spout a lie to tell yourself / You go their way or go It's them who you'll be defeating / If we keep on repeating / There's no place like home There's no place like home / There's no place like home If we just keep fighting for it / We will win back and restore it / There's no place like home

Watch and listen: 'No Place Like Home' lyric video. The official lyric video for "No Place Like Home" from Wicked: For Good - The Soundtrack.



What is Glinda's new song 'The Girl in the Bubble' about? Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked: For Good. Universal Pictures The references that informed Glinda's song "The Girl in the Bubble." Glinda is depicted traveling in a bubble in all but two main pieces of media: L. Frank Baum's original 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, and Gregory Maguire's hit 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West. Otherwise, Glinda traveling across Oz in a bubble is present in all three of her live-action presentations: 1939's The Wizard of Oz film starring Billie Burke, Broadway's Wicked musical originated by Kristin Chenoweth, and 2024's Wicked movie starring Ariana Grande. Placing Glinda the Good inside a floating bubble in the 1939 musical film immediately framed the character as ethereal, graceful, and benevolent — drawing a sharp contrast with the Wicked Witch of the West. The MGM movie was also very excited about using Technicolor, which is literally why The Wizard of Oz had a green Wicked Witch, a yellow brick road, and a pair of ruby slippers, all elements that were never in Baum's original novel. Chenoweth's Glinda descended onto Oz in a more mechanical bubble due to technical constraints of staging a Broadway musical. (Whether it was 1939 or 2025, one couldn't create a CGI bubble to surround Glinda on a live musical happening in front of a live audience.) But as Maguire's Wicked novel reintroduced Glinda as a self-obsessed young diva vying for superstardom, combined with the bless-your-heart southern charm brought in by Chenoweth's performance, the bubble became a symbol of Glinda's high-and-mighty, out-of-touch disposition, which was perfected by Grande in 2024's Wicked and 2025's Wicked: For Good.

Billie Burke in 1939's The Wizard of Oz film; Kristin Chenoweth on Broadway's Wicked musical (cameo at the 2004 Tony Awards); Ariana Grande in 2024's Wicked movie. MGM; CBS; Universal Pictures The context surrounding Glinda's song "The Girl in the Bubble." Grande put the "pop" in Glinda's "Popular" like no other performer had ever done before. Certainly borrowing from her experiences a real-life pop star, her studious approach to music and musical theater, and her true love of drag as an art form, Grande was just as high-and-mighty as Burke and Chenoweth in their respective performances, while also adding up a few layers clearly inspired by Maguire's Wicked novels. The Glindas originated by Burke and Chenoweth are so high-and-mighty that the concept of bursting their bubbles seems completely foreign. Grande's version, much like Glinda in Maguire's books, does come from a traditional family and does earn people's respect pretty easily. But whereas Burke's Glinda is too ethereal for earthly concerns and Chenoweth's Glinda is too distracted by literally any shiny object, the Wicked movies insist on showing viewers that Grande's Glinda is actively choosing to look the other way over and over and over again — Blue Jasmine style. Just like in Cate Blanchett's Academy Award-winning performance as Jeanette Francis in Blue Jasmine, audiences see the deliberate look-the-other-way choices that Grande's Glinda makes in Wicked and Wicked: For Good. And even seeing how gigantic Glinda's metaphorical bubble has become, it's clearly still not big enough to insulate her from the issues plaguing Oz, how much she misses (and worries about) Elphaba, and how Fiyero simply won't be forced to love her or marry her, no matter the circumstances. After a lifetime of looking the other way for the sake of plausible deniability, Glinda realizes that floating inside a bubble up in the air — literally and metaphorically — can be quite nice. But it's also dizzying, and claustrophobic, and lonely. It is when she finally realizes that not making a choice is a choice… And perhaps it's time to face the music.

Glinda's 'The Girl in the Bubble' lyrics in full. Ariana Grande as Glinda in the single artwork for 'The Girl in the Bubble,' a new song by Stephen Schwartz featured in Wicked: For Good. Republic Records/Universal Pictures Read the full lyrics of Glinda's new song "The Girl in the Bubble" below. Look, there's that / Beautiful girl / With a beautiful life / Such a beautiful life / Built on lies 'Cause all that's required / To live in a dream / Is endlessly closing your eyes She spins such beautiful stories / To sing her to sleep / Full of magic and glory and love She's the girl in the bubble / A bright, shiny bubble / Blissfully floating above Ah, but the truth has a way / Of seeping on in / Beneath the surface and sheen And blind as you've tried to be / Eventually / It's hard to unsee what you've seen And so that beautiful girl / With a beautiful life / Has a question that haunts her somehow If she comes down from the sky / Gives the real world a try / Who in the world is she now? And though so much of her wishes / That she could float on / And the beautiful lies never stop For the girl in the bubble / The pink, shiny bubble / It's time for her bubble to pop For the popular girl / High in the bubble Isn't it high time / For her bubble to pop

Watch and listen: 'The Girl in the Bubble' lyric video. The official lyric video for "The Girl in the Bubble" from Wicked: For Good - The Soundtrack.

What songs are in Wicked? Wicked: The Soundtrack album. Republic Records/Universal Music Group/Universal Pictures The first Wicked movie includes all of the songs from Act One of the Broadway musical, with a tracklist that goes as follows: "No One Mourns the Wicked" "Dear Old Shiz" "The Wizard and I" "What Is This Feeling?" "Something Bad" "Dancing Through Life" "Popular" "I'm Not That Girl" "One Short Day" "A Sentimental Man" "Defying Gravity" Wicked: The Soundtrack is available on all music streaming services. Physical copies and limited-edition versions of the album are also available for sale via Republic Records.

What songs are in Wicked For Good? Wicked: For Good —The Soundtrack album. Republic Records/Universal Music Group/Universal Pictures Wicked: For Good has all of the songs from Act Two of Wicked on Broadway, plus the aforementioned two original songs for Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba and Ariana Grande's Glinda. The tracklist goes as follows: "Every Day More Wicked" "Thank Goodness / I Couldn't Be Happier" "No Place Like Home" "The Wicked Witch of the East" "Wonderful" "I'm Not That Girl" (Reprise) "As Long as You're Mine" "No Good Deed" "March of the Witch Hunters" "The Girl in the Bubble" "For Good" Wicked: For Good — The Soundtrack is available on all music streaming services. Physical copies and limited-edition versions of the album are also available for sale via Republic Records.

