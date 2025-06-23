Who is Caitlin Cunningham? Meet the goth Aussie basketball player who is driving lesbians wild

If your TikTok algorithm is as full of hot queer people and women’s sports as ours is then you have likely seen videos of a mysterious Australian basketball player wearing goth makeup and wondered: Who is that? Same.

Turns out, the athlete making queer women across the internet feral is none other than Caitlin Mary Cunningham, a star pro basketball player in Australia, whose height (they’re 6 foot 4 inches tall), tattoos, unique emo/goth styling, and masc aura has made them go viral.

Last week, photos and videos of Cunningham wearing Joker-inspired makeup on the basketball court took social media by storm. One TikTok video with a compilation of photos of Cunningham already has 3 million views at the time of publication, and TikTok women’s sports commentator Coach Jackie’s video on the Aussie star has already been seen close to 500,000 times.

“When people are saying all of these things, it’s almost as if I’m reading it and it doesn’t click that it’s toward me because I just — I don’t understand,” Cunningham tells PRIDE while throwing their hands in the air and blushing. “It’s really flattering, I guess. It’s overwhelming. I’ve never had this much attention in my whole entire life.”

But who is this queer basketball player everyone is obsessed with?

Who is Caitlin Cunningham? @jcubedhax I love a viral moment deep dive #wbb #queer #womenssports @CAITLE Cunningham is a Melbourne-based basketball player for the Cyclones, part of the Women’s National Basketball League (the Australian equivalent of the WNBA). Cunningham first got signed to a professional team when they were 16 years old, and played for years before hanging up their jersey to pursue a career as a musician, model, and personal trainer. But when the COVID-19 lockdown happened in Australia, no international players were allowed into the league, so Cunningham became a hot commodity again because of their talent. They started playing again in 2021 and haven’t stopped since. “I was so bored in lockdown, I was like, sure I’ll play basketball again,” they say. Now, Cunningham is going after all of their dreams at one time and thriving while doing it, including having an internet full of sapphics lusting after them.

What pronouns does Caitlin Cunningham use, and how do they identify? Cunningham is queer, has had top surgery, and uses they/them/she pronouns. Cunningham didn’t get the chance to explore and act out the way a normal teenager would because they were thrust onto the basketball court and into the public eye at such a young age. It wasn’t until they were in their mid-20s that Cunningham started to understand who they were. “I never really had to come out, I guess, because I didn’t really know what I was coming out to, and then I ended up starting to like people, and I just leaned into it,” they explain.

The goth makeup, explained TikTok · ModernNotoriety www.tiktok.com Cunningham has gone viral in large part because of the dark, goth makeup they wear on and off the court. Since there are no rules dictating what kind of makeup players in Australia can wear, Cunningham goes all out. They’ve been wearing goth makeup since they started listening to emo bands at 19, but last year they went from wearing smudgy red or black eye makeup to adding black slashes over their eyes and going for an even more dramatic look. “In Australia, I’m quite known in the basketball world for being like that very alternative basketball player,” they say, “so it’s wild that people are just seeing it now because I haven’t changed, I have always just done this.” “I’ve always joked I wanted to go like full clown face, like The Crow, white. I guess it’s really chaotic to do that, so I’ve just kind of been pushing the boundaries and just showing up to the pregames and having my makeup done, seeing how my teammates and the coaches [react]. They never say anything, they’re just like, ‘That’s Caitlin.” But Cunningham’s alternative look doesn’t stop at makeup; they also have permanent vampire fangs that their family dentist added to their teeth, are covered in tattoos, and when they aren’t wearing a basketball uniform, they are sporting dark alternative fashion (Cunningham wore a black band T-shirt, baggy black hoody, a silver chain, and a baseball cap to the interview with PRIDE). Cunningham said the dentist was nervous that their mom was “going to kill” him if he went through with it, but luckily, he is “a bit of a kook,” so he went ahead. “I think they’re charming,” Cunningham says with a huge smile on their face while describing the fangs.

What does Caitlin Cunningham think of all the attention? @caitlepillar I’m so shook everyone xxx I love u all 🫶🖤 thank you from bottom of heart for the love xxxx Cunningham seems genuinely confused by the amount of attention they’re getting, and says that they’re “just waiting for it to die down.” Despite feeling overwhelmed by going viral, they have been responding to fans' questions on Cunningham's own TikTok account, which has grown from just 200 followers to over 50,000. Newfound Caitlin Cunningham fans have compared them to Dennis Rodman and Pete Davidson, which the basketball star finds flattering, and says that people in Melbourne have referred to them as the “Pete Davidson of the queers.” “A lot of very attractive women always seem to want to date me, and I think that may have a bit to do with the comparison. But I think I’m tall, I’m skinny, I’ve got a lot of tattoos, I don’t know, I’m a bit dorky, maybe similar to him,” she explains. “Maybe I’ve just got big dick energy.” Talking to Cunningham makes it clear they are a study in contrast. Both self-deprecating and modest, while also oozing confidence and a self-assured vibe. They also have a huge heart, which is evident in the way they talk about their new fans. Cunningham says they’re grateful that their increased visibility has made a huge impact on young LGBTQ+ people. “It’s harder to sleep because I’ve been getting some quite heavy DMs, and I really care about the people reaching out to me because they’re feeling so seen and connected, and I’m helping them realize something about themselves or feel comfortable in their own skin,” Cunningham says. “And that is so powerful, and if I’m that connection for them to be the best version of themselves, I just want to know how to keep helping people feel good with themselves. If I’m that role model for someone, I’ll take it, I’ll do it, I’ll do the best I can to harness that.”

They’re also in a band In case you didn’t already have a huge crush on Cunningham, they are also part of a queer pop punk band called Free Entertainment, where they sing backup and play the electric guitar. Cunningham explains that playing music not only provided an artistic outlet, but also gave them the space to act like a typical teenager, which they missed out on by signing to a pro team when they were so young. “I’ve always loved music and focused on music, but it always took a back seat to my basketball career. But then I just stepped away from playing basketball and I just started doing all my music and living and going out and partying and doing all the things that people would do at like 17, 18, 19, and I was doing it at 26, 27.” Not only is Cunningham in a band, but they’re planning on branching out and releasing their first single as a solo artist later this year, with plans for a full album in the future. “I’ve been obsessed with writing my own solo music this year, so I’ve been working in the studio all year, and I’m sitting on so much music. It’s so funny that all of this has happened because it’s so much attention and I’ve got so much music to share with the world that I think is going to pop,” they explain, getting a little bashful about the level of fame they’re experiencing.

Modeling career Not only is Cunningham a star basketball player and a smoking hot musician, but they’re also a model. They love fashion and have many friends who are designers who have asked them to be in campaigns or walk the runway. Cunningham is hoping to go even farther with their modeling career and use their androgynous look to break down barriers in fashion. “I would love to do more modeling because I’ve had top surgery too, so I would love to be that androgynous that can walk men’s collections, androgynous or unisex,” they say. “It blurs the lines of fashion.” Cunningham says their ultimate goal is to walk “the big shows” at New York and Milan fashion week.

On being Caitlin Dark Fans have nicknamed Cunningham “Caitlin Dark” as a play on WNBA star Caitlin Clark. Cunningham says fans have been calling them “Goth Caitlin” for years, but they’ll take the comparison to “the world’s best player.” “If someone wants to call me a nickname and it resonates with them, I think it’s cute, I like it,” they say.