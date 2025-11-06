We have months to go before Unrivaled’s second season kicks off and the 2026 WNBA season begins, but luckily for women’s basketball fans, college ball just began.
We’re all craving watching queer basketball stars play their hearts out, the fierce rivalries between teams, and the camaraderie of rooting for a team with sapphic athletes.
And the 2025-26 NCAA Women’s basketball season is looking almost as gay as the WNBA. Last year, there were a ton of queer players and five out sapphic coaches, and that’s not even counting players like Paige Bueckers who didn’t come out until after she left for the WNBA.
Now, there are likely even more, and we couldn’t be more excited to watch them take over the court.
Azzi Fudd (UConn)
Azzi Fudd is taking the court for her final college basketball season before she’s on to the WNBA, where people are predicting she will end up on the same team as her girlfriend, and former UConn teammate, Paige Bueckers. The couple took home the NCAA Championship during Bueckers' final college basketball season.
Olivia Miles (TCU)
Olivia Miles used to play for Notre Dame, but now she is a guard with the TCU Horned Frogs. Miles hard launched her relationship with former Notre Dame teammate and current Chicago Sky forward Maddy Westbeld back in June 2025.
Rori Harmon (Texas)
Texas Longhorn guard Rori Harmon is a four-time Texas Association of Basketball Coaches all-state selection and was the first freshman in Texas women’s basketball history to earn All-American honors. In September, Harmon hard launched her relationship with former teammate Shaylee Gonzales in a TikTok video.
Lauren Betts (UCLA)
UCLA star Lauren Betts played one season for Stanford before becoming the Bruins' star center. Since joining the team, she became UCLA women’s basketball’s first-ever national defensive player of the year, was as a unanimous selection for Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, and captured the UCLA single-game blocks record, which is why she’s favored to be the 2026 WNBA No. 1 Overall Pick.
Flau’jae Johnson (LSU)
This season will mark Flau’jae Johnson’s final year with Louisiana State University. The Tigers guard played in the McDonald’s All-American Games, was the only woman to play in the Iverson Classic, and during her freshman year, she helped take LSU to the national championship for the first time.
MiLaysia Fulwiley (LSU)
MiLaysia Fulwiley helped South Carolina take home a National Championship in 2024, but is playing alongside Flau’jae Johnson for the LSU Tigers this season. She is currently dating former teammate JaMeesia Ford, and the pair was dubbed a “power couple” when they both played for South Carolina together.