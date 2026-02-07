Ciara Myst claps back at Plane Jane: 'Take that burger finger and shove it!'

Ciara Myst is defending her sisters.

The 18th season of RuPaul's Drag Race is currently underway and fans are divided on all of the twists and turns so far. The last two episodes have felt more like a season of Survivor as opposed to typical Drag Race.

Following the talent show maxi challenge, the queens have returned to the shady Rate-A-Queen booth to vote on who they think should be in the top and bottom placements for the week.

Instead of voting solely on who performed the best or the worst, friendships and strategy came into play, which eventually resulted in Ciara Myst and Myki Meeks landing in the bottom two.

"I'm part of the problem. I was spiraling in my final moments. I overthought everything in those last moments of Rate-A-Queen. I ended up putting a friend in the bottom when I should have given Discord Addams the chop. Rate-A-Queen flopped. Ultimately, it became a social strategy game," Myst tells PRIDE.

After Myst and Meeks lip-synched for their lives to Britney Spears' iconic dance track "Toxic," Myst was told to sashay away and her time in the competition was cut short.

"It is such a disservice to have such a talented, glamorous, theatrical diva like myself not perform in a Rusical. My drag is versatile to a T. No one can clock that I'm doing the same thing every week. The internet didn't get to thirst over me as a muscle daddy on the runway, but there's always All Stars."

There's certainly been no shortage of chaos on season 18 of Drag Race, but some fans are not as entertained as they'd like to be. In fact, Plane Jane even called this season 'underwhelming' and said there are no stars on the cast.

"She's not seeing star power because she hasn't paid for her MTV subscription. She's clearly not watching the season. That's why she's not seeing the star power. You can take that burger finger and shove it!"

RuPaul's Drag Race airs Friday nights on MTV.