Lesbian soccer legend Christen Press makes surprising career announcement

Olympian and two-time World Cup champion Christen Press broke lesbian sports fans’ hearts on Wednesday by announcing she’s set to retire at the end of the 2025 National Women’s Soccer League season.
Press, who has been playing for Angel City FC since 2021, will be honored by her team on Sunday at BMO Field in Los Angeles.
The soccer legend, who has been playing for Angel City FC since 2021, is ending a 14-year career that included helping propel the United States to victory in two World Cup games in 2015 and again in 2019. Press is retiring with over a decade on the national team, where she scored 64 international goals, the ninth most in the USNWNT history. She also helped lead the U.S. to a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
Over the course of her long and historic career, she played for the Chicago Red Stars, Utah Royals, and Angel City, in addition to a stint with Manchester City.
“It’s hard to find the words to say goodbye to a sport that has defined my life for over three decades. Football has given me everything, and I will miss being on the pitch so very much. Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, coaches, and community for this beautiful ride,” Press said in a statement released Wednesday.
Press announced her retirement on Good Morning America, citing her wife and former teammate Tobin Heath’s retirement from the sport earlier this year, which influenced her decision to take off her cleats for good.
“She would absolutely hate me saying this, but [it influenced me] a lot,” Press admitted, per ESPN. “I think it is time for my family to move on to our next chapter. We’re going to be part of this game forever, but it’s time for it to look different for us.”
Press and Heath kept their relationship secret and out of the headlines until last year when the pair announced that they had been dating for eight years.
Press also talked about grieving the loss of the sport she’s been playing since she was a kid, though she’s still excited for the future.
“I’m retiring from professional soccer, and I’ve decided that this is my last season and my last few games,” she told the morning show. “I feel a mix of everything. There’s yes, there’s relief, there’s joy, there’s excitement, there’s fear, there’s so much grief. I have so much grief, a part of me, a piece of me, I’m losing her.”
She also said that she wanted to retire before her body started to give out on her because she wanted to “make this decision for myself before that because a different reality.”