2025 Women's Rugby World Cup players Claudia Moloney-MacDonald; Erica Jarrell-Searcy; Hannah Botterman; Kathryn Treder; Megan Jones Karl Bridgeman/World Rugby; Shutterstock Women’s sports are becoming more popular every year, but the focus is usually on the WNBA and the National Women’s Soccer League, but with the Women’s Rugby World Cup starting this week, the tough sport is finally front and center. Ilona Maher has played a significant role in bringing mainstream popularity to a women’s sport that has historically been overlooked. But there are also a lot of queer rugby players across the world who are capturing fans' attention, and at least 54 of them are playing in this year’s World Cup. There are so many out LGBTQ+ players that it has just surpassed the WNBA as one of the gayest sports around. The international competition is being hosted in England, with the home team a favorite to take home the trophy. The World Cup runs from August 22 to September 27, which means that you have a full month of queer women playing rugby to look forward to! Scroll through to see all the sapphics on the roster and which country they’re representing this year.

Alev Kelter — United States Alev Kelter, Team USA Karl Bridgeman/World Rugby; Shutterstock Ruby sevens star Alev Kelter has had an impressive career. This will be the third time Kelter has represented the United States in the Rugby World Cup. She also competed on Team USA at the 2016, 2020, and 2024 Olympics. In 2024, not only did she take home a bronze medal, but she also proposed to her girlfriend, fellow rugby player Kathryn Treder.

Mckenzie Hawkins — United States Mckenzie Hawkins, Team USA Karl Bridgeman/World Rugby; Shutterstock McKenzie Hawkins plays at Fly-half for the United States, and this will be her second time at the Rugby World Cup. Hawkins has been dating her girlfriend Liz for two years.

Charli Jacoby — United States Charli Jacoby, Team USA Karl Bridgeman/World Rugby; Shutterstock Charli Jacoby plays Prop for the United States during international competition, but also played for the Exeter Chiefs in the Premier 15s. In 2024, she became the first American to play in Australia’s Super Rugby Women’s competition for the Queensland Reds for the 2024 season. Jacoby is dating Australian Rugby World Cup team member Lori Cramer.

Erica Jarrell-Searcy — United States Erica Jarrell-Searcy, Team USA Karl Bridgeman/World Rugby; Shutterstock Harvard alum Erica Jarrell-Searcy was on the 2021 Rugby World Cup traveling roster, but didn’t get a chance to walk onto the pitch. This time around, she’ll be making her World Cup debut as a starting Lock. About a month ago Jarrell-Searcy celebrated marrying wife Kay with a carousel of photos on Instagram.

Kathryn Treder — United States Kathryn Treder, Team USA Karl Bridgeman/World Rugby; Shutterstock American rugby union player Kathryn Treder made her World Cup debut at the 2021 games in New Zealand. The 29-year-old hooker and flanker was also named in the Bay Breakers squad for their inaugural season as part of Women’s Elite Rugby. Treder’s girlfriend, fellow World Cup team member Alev Kelter, proposed to her after winning bronze at the Paris Olympics.

Kate Zackary — United States Kate Zackary, Team USA Karl Bridgeman/World Rugby; Shutterstock This will be team captain Kate Zackary’s third time competing in the World Cup. The fierce competitor and leader began her professional rugby career in 2014 when she quit her job working at a gym to join the women’s Eagles sevens team. She married wife Mandy back in 2023.

Olivia Apps — Canada See on Instagram Rugby union and sevens star Olivia Apps is participating in her first Rugby World Cup, but she’s already played at the Rugby World Cup Sevens and has been to the Olympics twice. She played at the Tokyo Olympics and then won a silver medal as the team captain during the 2024 summer Olympics in Paris where she was accompanied by her girlfriend, Emily Boyes.

Tyson Beukeboom — Canada See on Instagram Canadian rugby star Tyson Beukeboom has represented Canada at the Rugby World Cup three times in the past, winning silver in 2014, and playing again in 2017 and 2021. This year marks her fourth time in the international competition. Beukeboom comes by her athletic gifts naturally, as her father is former NHL ice hockey legend Jeff Beukeboom.

Sophie de Goede — Canada See on Instagram Canadian rugby union player Sophie de Goede is going to her second Rugby World Cup after being the captain of the squad that went to the delayed 2021 World Cup. She was also named U Sports’ Rookie of the Year in 2017 and U Sports’ Player of the Year in 2019.

Paige Farries — Canada See on Instagram Paige Farries currently plays wing for the Saracens in Premiership Women’s Rugby in England, but plays for Canada internationally. This will be the 31-year-old athlete’s second time in the Rugby World Cup after having played in the delayed 2021 games.

Julia Schell — Canada See on Instagram Rugby union player Julia Schell played at the University of Guelph before competing in the 2021 delayed Rugby World Cup. She primarily plays fly-half but can also play at fullback with Ealing Trailfinders. Schell is dating Scottish rugby player Rachel Malcom, who she will be playing against during her second World Cup games.

Marlie Packer — England Marlie Packer, Team England Karl Bridgeman/World Rugby; Shutterstock British rugby flanker Marlie Packer is headed to the World Cup representing England after facing a one-match ban that fans worried would keep her from the international competition. England’s Red Roses are the favorites to win on their home soil, something Packer already did back in 2014 when she was part of the winning Women’s Rugby World Cup team. Packer is engaged to her Red Roses teammate Rosie Galligan.

Rosie Galligan — England Rosie Galligan, Team England Karl Bridgeman/World Rugby; Shutterstock English rugby player Rosie Galligan, who is engaged to teammate Marlie Packer, started her professional athletic career in 2016 when she signed with the Saracens, before moving on to the Harlequins. This will be Galligan’s second time competing in the Women’s Rugby World Cup, and she’s hoping to help her country win after having a hand in bringing home three consecutive Guinness Women’s Six Nations Grand Slams and back-to-back WXV 1 crowns.

Mackenzie Carson — England Mackenzie Carson, Team England Karl Bridgeman/World Rugby; Shutterstock Mackenzie Carson and her partner Sarah Bern are both ruby stars, but while they usually compete on opposing teams, this year they will play together in the World Cup as part of England’s Red Roses. The Canadian-born rugby union player has represented Canada three times in the World Cup, but now that she plays for Gloucester-Hartpury in Premiership Women’s Rugby she’ll be suiting up for England.

Megan Jones — England Megan Jones, Team England Karl Bridgeman/World Rugby; Shutterstock Megan Jones made her international sevens debut aged 17, making her England’s youngest ever women’s player in the sport. Since then, she has won multiple Women’s Six Nations titles and a WXV 1 title, and although she was out with an ankle injury in 2024, she’ll be competing for England in this year’s World Cup games. Jones is currently dating her Great Britain team-mate Celia Quansah.

Holly Aitchison — England Holly Aitchison, Team England Karl Bridgeman/World Rugby; Shutterstock Holly Aitchison is a rugby union player for Sale Sharks Women in Premiership Women’s Rugby who used to play for the Bristol Bears and Saracens. She played in the delayed 2021 Rugby World Cup, the Tokyo Olympics, and Six Nations Championships. Aitchison is dating her Rugby World Cup teammate Hannah Botterman.

Hannah Botterman — England Hannah Botterman, Team England Karl Bridgeman/World Rugby; Shutterstock Bristol Bears Women player Hannah Botterman was part of the Grand Slam-winning 2019 Women’s Six Nations Championship team, played at the delayed 2021 Rugby World Cup and will play for the Red Roses at this year’s World Cup. Botterman is dating her Rugby World Cup teammate Holly Aitchison.

Amy Cokayne — England Amy Cokayne, Team England Karl Bridgeman/World Rugby; Shutterstock Amy Cokayne’s family moved to New Zealand when she was a kid, but when she was called up to the New Zealand Women’s Rugby Team’s training camp, she decided to move back to England and has been playing there ever since. She has played for the Harlequins and Leicester Tigers, and joined the Sale Sharks for the 2025-26 season. She played in the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup, the delayed 2021 games, and is now playing for the Black Ferns yet again in the 2025 World Cup.

Claudia Moloney-MacDonald — England Claudia Moloney-MacDonald, Team England Karl Bridgeman/World Rugby; Shutterstock Claudia Moloney-MacDonald is a scrum-half and winger for the Exeter Chiefs Women, who was part of the grand-slam winning 2019 Women’s Six Nations Championship squad. This year’s Rugby World Cup will be her second time competing in the international games after playing in the delayed 2021 World Cup.

Lori Cramer — Australia See on Instagram Rugby star Lori Cramer made her World Cup debut at the 2021 games. She plays Fullback for the NSW Waratahs in the Super W competition and is dating American World Cup member Charli Jacoby.

Carla Arbez — France See on Instagram French fly-half Carla Arbez played in the 2023 Women’s Six Nations Championship, returned for the 2025 Women’s Six Nations against Ireland, and now will play in the Women’s Rugby World Cup. Arbez’s partner is rugby player Sarah-Maud Lachance.

Emilie Boulard — France See on Instagram French rugby union star Emilie Boulard won the International Rugby Players Women’s Try of the Year at the 2021 World Rugby Awards and played at the delayed 2021 Rugby World Cup. She played in the 2023 Women’s Six Nations Championship, and was called up to play in 2025 as well. This year’s Rugby World Cup will mark Boulard’s second time playing in the international competition.

Pauline Bourdon Sansus — France See on Instagram Pauline Bourdon Sansus will be entering her second Rugby World Cup this year, after having competed in the delayed 2021 games. Sansus married teammate and fellow rugby player Laure Sansus in 2023 with their rugby teammates serving as witnesses.

Agathe Sochat — France See on Instagram French rugby star Agathe Sochat has played for both Stade Bordelais and Montpellier Herault Rugby. She played in the 2025 Women’s Six Nations Championship and will compete in her second World Cup this year, after playing in the delayed 2021 World Cup. In 2022 she had a baby daughter with her wife, Adele.

Nicole Fowley — Ireland See on Instagram At 32 years old, Nicole Fowley is the oldest player on Ireland’s Rugby World Cup squad. She currently plays for the Glaswegians, and this will be her second time playing in the World Cup, having competed back in 2017.

Brittany Hogan — Ireland See on Instagram Ireland flanker Brittany Hogan has played in the Six Nations Championship multiple times, but this will mark her second appearance in the Rugby World Cup.

Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald — Ireland See on Instagram Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald plays for the Exeter Chiefs and the Ireland women’s national rugby team as a hooker. She played in the 2017 Rugby World Cup, played in the 2025 Six Nations Championship, and is now set to play in this year’s Rugby World Cup. She married Exeter Chiefs player Claudia Moloney-MacDonald earlier this year.

Dannah O’Brien — Ireland See on Instagram Rugby star Dannah O’Brien plays fly half for Leinster and Ireland. She played in the 2025 Six Nations Championship earlier this year and will make her Rugby World Cup debut this year. O’Brien is dating fellow Irish rugby player Katie Whelan.

Giordana Duca — Italy See on Instagram Italian star athlete Giordana Duca plays as a Lock for the Italy women’s national rugby union team. She competed in the 2018 and 2022 Six Nations Championships, and also played in the delayed 2021 Rugby World Cup. This year will mark her third time being named to the Italian squad for the World Cup. Duca is dating her World Cup teammate Michela Sillari.

Laura Gurioli — Italy See on Instagram Italian fly-half Laura Gurioli has played in Six Nations Championships in the past and will compete in this year’s Rugby World Cup.

Michela Sillari — Italy See on Instagram Italian rugby star Michela Sillari has been making a name for herself on the pitch. She was named Player of the Match in Italy’s Six Nations Championship win over Scotland, and she competed in the games again in 2025. The year will mark Sillari’s third time competing in the Rugby World Cup. Sillari is dating fellow Italian World Cup teammate Giordana Duca.

Jade Konkel-Roberts — Scotland See on Instagram Harlequins rugby star Jade Konkel-Roberts started her love affair with the sport when she was a kid playing with her dad. When she was older, rugby became a place where she could explore her sexuality since Women’s rugby was a pretty welcoming place. In 2022, Konkel-Roberts, who also works as a firefighter when she’s not on the pitch, married her partner, Helen Roberts. This will be her second time playing in the Women’s Rugby World Cup, after playing in the 2022 games.

Leah Bartlett — Scotland See on Instagram Leah Bartlett is a Scottish rugby player who used to play for the Leicester Tigers before moving to the Sale Sharks ahead of the 2025-26 season. While she was still in college she was selected for the England U20s team back in 2016 before going on to compete in the Women’s Six Nations Championship, and now she’ll be playing for Scotland in the Rugby World Cup (she also played in the delayed 2021 games). She is engaged to retired Leicester Tigers captain Natasha Jones.

Leia Brebner-Holden — Scotland See on Instagram Leia Brebner-Holden plays for Gloucester-Hartpury in Premiership Women’s Rugby, Cheltenham Tigers Women in English second division, and the Scotland national team. In 2024, she also joined the Loughborough Lightning. She played in the 2025 Six of Nations Championship and will now compete in the Rugby World Cup. Brebner-Holden is dating Scotland World Cup teammate Elis Martin.

Lisa Cockburn — Scotland See on Instagram Rugby star Lisa Cockburn plays for the Darlington Mowden Park Sharks, with whom she debuted in 2013. She played in the 2021 Women’s Six Nations Championship and will now be representing Scotland in the Rugby World Cup.

Rachel Malcolm — Scotland See on Instagram Rachel Malcolm comes from a rugby family, where her father and brothers all play the sport. She is the Loughborough Lightning’s longest-serving player, having played in their first match in 2017. She held the position of captain, but left the team earlier this year and will now be joining the Trailfinders Women. She made her Scotland debut back in 2016 at the Rugby World Cup and played in her first Six Nations Championships the following year. Malcom is dating Canadian rugby player Julia Schell, who she will be competing against during the Rugby World Cup.

Elis Martin — Scotland See on Instagram Elis Martin started playing rugby when she was 15 years old and has been kicking butt on the pitch ever since. She now plays for the Loughborough Lightning, after previously playing for the Leicester Tigers. Martin almost didn’t make it onto the Scottish World Cup team because of a severe foot injury, but she’ll be playing alongside girlfriend Leia Brebner-Holden.

Caity Mattinson — Scotland See on Instagram Caity Mattinson is a rugby union player who played for the Worcester Warriors before joining Gloucester-Hatpury in 2023, and now plays for the Ealing Trailfinders. Mattinson may play for Scotland now, but she started her career playing in England in 2017. This will mark her second time competing in the Rugby World Cup after having played in the delayed 2021 games.

Helen Nelson — Scotland See on Instagram Helen Nelson is the 6th all-time appearance maker and tenth most capped Scottish female rugby player. She plays for Loughborough Lightning, but used to be the vice captain for the Barbarians FC. She was the captain of the Scotland Rugby Union Sevens team from 2018 to 2019. She was picked for both the Six Nations Championship and the Rugby World Cup this year. Nelson is in a relationship with rugby referee Holli Davidson.

Anne Young — Scotland See on Instagram Rugby prop Anne Young used to play for the Sale Sharks, but joined the Loughborough Lightning ahead of the 2024-25 season. Young made her Scotland debut in November 2021 and will be representing the country at this year’s Rugby World Cup.

Kelly Brazier — New Zealand See on Instagram New Zealand rugby union and sevens star Kelly Brazier has represented the Black Ferns sevens team in the Olympics, the Rugby World Cup Sevens, the Women’s Sevens Series, and the Commonwealth Games. Brazier, an out lesbian, is married to her wife Tahlia who gave birth to their first child in 2020.

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe — New Zealand See on Instagram Rugby legend Portia Woodman-Wickliffe has spent her career breaking records, including becoming the first woman to score 200 tries in the Sevens Series in 2022, the first woman to score 250 tries in the Sevens Series in 2024, and New Zealand’s leading women’s fifteen-a-side try scorer of all time in 2025. The 34-year-old had retired from the sport but decided to come back to rejoin the Black Ferns in the hopes of taking home a World Cup win. She has been in a relationship with fellow Black Fern and World Cup winner Renee Wickliffe since 2013, and the pair married in 2022.

Iritana Hohaia — New Zealand See on Instagram New Zealand Police officer Iritana Hohaia is also a star rugby player for the Hurricanes Poua. She received her first full-time Black Ferns contract in 2023, made her debut against Australia later that same year, and has now been named to the Black Ferns squad for this year’s Rugby World Cup.

Laura Bayfield — New Zealand See on Instagram Laura Bayfield is a rugby union athlete who plays for Matatū. She still currently serves as a captain in the New Zealand Army’s 3rd Field and Emergency Response Squadron. This will mark her first time playing in the Rugby World Cup.

Luchell Hanekom — South Africa See on Instagram South African rugby star Luchell Hanekom will be playing in the Rugby World Cup this year after being ruled out in the delayed 2021 competition due to an injury. She finally got her chance to play at the 2023 World Cup and will play again this year.

Claudia Perez — Spain See on Instagram Spanish wing Claudia Perez made her international rugby debut in 2023 against the Netherlands. This will be the first time she is competing in the Rugby World Cup.

Kelsey Jones — Wales See on Instagram Welsh Rugby Union player Kelsey Jones competed in her first international match in 2017 at the Rugby World Cup. She has also competed in the Six Nations Championship multiple times and was part of the delayed 2021 World Cup. This year, she was chosen for both the 2025 Six Nations Championship and the World Cup games. Jones is in a relationship with English rugby player Sarah Beckett.

Jasmine Joyce-Butchers — Wales See on Instagram Rugby legend Jasmine Joyce-Butchers is a three-time Olympian, has represented her country at the Six Nations Championship, and is a wing for not only the Wales women’s national rugby union team, but also Team Great Britain and the Bristol Bears. Joyce-Butchers participated in the 2025 Six Nations Championship and will play in this year’s World Cup. She is married to her Bristol and Wales teammate Alisha Butchers.

Courtney Keight — Wales See on Instagram Welsh wing Courtney Keight plays for the Wales women’s national rugby union team, and used to play for the Bristol Bears before signing with the Sale Sharks for the 2025-26 season. She represented her country at the 2021 Six Nations Championship and again earlier this year. 2025 will mark her time in the Rugby World Cup.

Kayleigh Powell — Wales See on Instagram Rugby star Kayleigh Powell represented Team Great Britain at the Paris Olympics and joined the Harlequins ahead of the 2024 season. The former Bristol Bears player has achieved 16 caps for her country and played in the delayed 2021 Rugby World Cup. This year she played in the Six Nations Championship and is now playing in the Rugby World Cup. She is in a relationship with Harlequin teammate Lucy Burgess.

Donna Rose — Wales See on Instagram Donna Rose plays prop for the Wales women’s national rugby union team and the Saracens. She made her debut for Wales at the 2021 Six Nations Championship. She also represented the country at the delayed 2021 Rugby World Cup. This year, she played in the Six Nations Championship and is now set to compete in the Rugby World Cup. When she’s not playing rugby, Rose is a trained chef and works full-time as a carpenter.

Marina Fioravanti — Brazil See on Instagram Rugby union player Marina Fioravanti is a two-time Olympian, having competed in both the Tokyo and Paris Olympics. She also played in the delayed 2021 Rugby World Cup and will compete again for Brazil this year.