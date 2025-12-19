WNBA players union votes to authorize a strike after record-breaking season

After a year of record-breaking WNBA attendance and viewership, and players speaking out about their wages not reflecting this rise in popularity, players have voted to authorize a strike.
Labor negotiations reached a tipping point on Thursday when the WNBA’s players association announced that its members voted to authorize a strike if one becomes necessary as the deadline for the league’s contract negotiations grows closer.
After months of stalled talks over the player’s new collective bargaining agreement, which has seen players like Napheesa Collier speaking out about low player salaries despite record growth, 98% of players who participated in the vote agreed to authorize a strike.
The negotiations over the collective bargaining agreement were set to expire on Nov. 30, before being extended until the new Jan. 9 deadline.
"Let it be known. The players remain united, resolute, and prepared to fight for their value and their future," the WNBA players association said Thursday.
But the league claims that the union "fundamentally misrepresents the ongoing discussions taking place at the bargaining table,” in a statement in response to a strike being authorized.
The WNBA players are hoping to win profit sharing like the NBA, among other demands, such as improvements to practice and playing facilities, and enhanced player protections.
On Wednesday, Unrivaled cofounder and union vice president Breanna Stewart said she welcomed help from the NBA commissioner during negotiations.
“What we’re doing right now isn’t really getting us anywhere,” Stewart said. “If that means Adam [Silver] and Mark [Tatum] need to come to the table, we’re more than happy to have that.”
Collier, who is on the union's executive council, also said they are fighting for retirement and childcare benefits, NBC News reports.
“Obviously, there’s frustration in that both sides are trying to get what they want, but we still have that fire within us that we’re willing to do what it takes,” Collier said. “We’re going to do whatever it takes to get what we think we deserve.”
The league’s expansion draft was supposed to start this month, but has been delayed because of the talks. If there continue to be delays, as tensions flare, the regular 2026 timeline could be affected.