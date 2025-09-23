Queer Unrivaled players Paige Bueckers, Alyssa Thomas, and Saniya Rivers.

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images; Chris Coduto/Getty Images; Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

With the WNBA Championship almost over, we'd normally have to wait until May 2026 for women’s basketball to grace our screens once again, but luckily, we’ve got Unrivaled to look forward to — and it’s looking like it’s going to rival the WNBA for the percentage of queer players.

Unrivaled is a women’s professional three-on-three basketball league founded by WNBA star Breanna Stewart and “power straight” Napheesa Collier in 2023. The league’s inaugural season started in January 2025 and included LGBTQ+ players like Kahleah Copper, Natasha Cloud, Jewell Lloyd, DiJonai Carrington, Brittney Griner, and StudBudz star Courtney Williams.

This week, Unrivaled began announcing the new players joining the league and will continue every day through October 1. Out of the first six players, four are LGBTQ+, and the league will probably get even gayer as they announce more players, considering just how queer the first season was. In the second season, which will tip off in January 2026, the league will add two new teams, taking the league from six to eight teams, which means there is even more room for talented LGBTQ+ players to dominate on the court.

But who are the new queer Unrivaled players?