WNBA star Jewell Loyd seemingly hard launches new relationship with college baller

WNBA player Jewell Loyd just seemingly hard launched her new relationship with an adorable Instagram post.
The Las Vegas Aces guard appeared to quietly confirm her relationship with former Miami Hurricanes player Natalija Marshall when her new GF posted a carousel of photos of the happy couple together on July 20.
In the first photo, Marshall has her legs draped over Loyd’s lap as the two hold hands and look lovingly at each other. Other photos memorialized what looks like a romantic date, Marshall visiting Loyd courtside for an Aces game, and Marshall standing behind Loyd while kissing her neck.
“Some souls just find each other,” the caption reads.
Prior to her new relationship with Marshall, the two-time WNBA champion was dating Téa Adams. As recently as February 2025, Sportskeeda was reporting that the two were still dating. Adams, a point guard for the Estonia Women’s National Basketball Team who also played for San Diego State and Oregon State, started dating Loyd back in 2023, according to Essentially Sports.
The 31-year-old Loyd won two WNBA Championships with the Seattle Storm in 2018 and 2020 before joining the Aces. She’s now seemingly in a relationship with her 23-year-old girlfriend, who transferred from Notre Dame to play for the University of Miami so she could take on a larger role within the team for her fifth season.