WNBA star Jewell Loyd seemingly hard launches new relationship with college baller

WNBA player Jewell Loyd just seemingly hard launched her new relationship with an adorable Instagram post.

The Las Vegas Aces guard appeared to quietly confirm her relationship with former Miami Hurricanes player Natalija Marshall when her new GF posted a carousel of photos of the happy couple together on July 20.

In the first photo, Marshall has her legs draped over Loyd’s lap as the two hold hands and look lovingly at each other. Other photos memorialized what looks like a romantic date, Marshall visiting Loyd courtside for an Aces game, and Marshall standing behind Loyd while kissing her neck.

“Some souls just find each other,” the caption reads.