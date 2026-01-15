Skip to content
So you finished 'Heated Rivalry': Here are 2 ways to get into hockey

The steamy series may have started your obsession, but how do you get involved in the sport if you're queer?

Ilya Rozanov in Heated Rivalry and the Edmonton Oilers Pride Night

From left: Ilya Rozanov in 'Heated Rivalry' and the Edmonton Oilers Pride Night.

Crave; Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images
By Ariel Messman-RuckerJanuary 15 2026 / 4:29 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
If your love of hockey has been reignited by Heated Rivalry or the show has you curious about the sport for the very first time, you might be wondering how you can get involved if you’re queer.

The NHL definitely has a homophobia problem — there’s a reason there aren’t any out players in real life — but there are teams out there that make an effort to support their LGBTQ+ fans, and there are ways for the queer community to play the sport in an inclusive, safe space.

Heated Rivalry may be the only thing you can think of right now (listen, we get it, because same), and your social media feeds are probably full of photos of stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, but maybe hockey is just the thing you need to occupy your mind while you wait for the second season to come out.

Hockey might be secondary to the love story and steamy moments on the show, but if it made you curious about how inclusive the NHL is in real life or if there are ways for queer people to get involved in the sport, we’re here to help.

NHL Pride Night Events

Pride Night events within the NHL have been controversial among fans and players — as has the use of rainbow tape on players’ hockey sticks — even though they have been going on steadily since the San Jose Sharks hosted the first event in 2011.

In recent years, some NHL teams have even opted out of doing Pride Night events, there have been players who have refused to wear rainbow-colored Pride jerseys, the NHL nixed themed jerseys altogether in 2023, and the NHL banned rainbow tape during warmups at the start of the 2023-2024 season, though they later reversed the decision.

But with the popularity of Heated Rivalry rising and new fans watching the sport, some teams are placing renewed emphasis on Pride Nights. The Seattle Kraken, Anaheim Ducks, Buffalo Sabres, Philadelphia Flyers, and Calgary Flames already celebrated their Pride Nights earlier in January, but there are still many more to enjoy.

Washington Capitals — Jan. 17

The Washington Capitals will host a Pride Night event that will start with a pre-game Block Party. During the game, they will spotlight LGBTQ+ community members and will have an auction and fundraiser to benefit the Wanda Alston Foundation, which serves LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness. And they will be selling Pride-themed Capitals rainbow jerseys

Colorado Avalanche — Feb. 2

The Colorado Avalanche are selling Pride-themed beanies and are playing against the Red Wings at their Pride Night event.

Chicago Blackhawks — Feb. 2.

The Chicago Blackhawks will play against the San Jose Sharks at their Pride Night event.

Edmonton Oilers — March 19

The Edmonton Oilers will play the Florida Panthers at their Pride Night event, which will celebrate the team's support of the LGBTQ+ community and recognize leaders in the community.

Dallas Stars — March 24

The Dallas Stars will play the New Jersey Devils at their Pride Night event, where fans who arrive early will get free Pride Night-themed socks.

Florida Panther — March 31

The Florida Panthers will play the Ottawa Senators at their Pride Night event.

LGBTQ+ Hockey Leagues

If you don’t just want to attend hockey games, but play the sport yourself, you’re in luck because there are LGBTQ+-inclusive hockey leagues all across the country where you can play the game while living out loud and proud. And maybe you’ll even meet a Shane or Ilya of your very own!

Albany Pride Hockey Association (N.Y.)

Boston Pride Hockey

Chicago Pride Hockey

Coachella Valley Pride Hockey (Palm Springs, Calif.)

Los Angeles Blades

Madison (Wis.) Gay Hockey Association

NYCGHA: NYC Pride Hockey Alliance

Pittsburgh LGBTQ+ Hockey

San Jose Pride HC

Seattle Pride Hockey Association

SF Earthquakes Ice Hockey

Twin Cities Queer Hockey Association

Washington DC’s Gay Hockey

