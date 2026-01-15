So you finished 'Heated Rivalry': Here are 2 ways to get into hockey

If your love of hockey has been reignited by Heated Rivalry or the show has you curious about the sport for the very first time, you might be wondering how you can get involved if you’re queer.
The NHL definitely has a homophobia problem — there’s a reason there aren’t any out players in real life — but there are teams out there that make an effort to support their LGBTQ+ fans, and there are ways for the queer community to play the sport in an inclusive, safe space.
Heated Rivalry may be the only thing you can think of right now (listen, we get it, because same), and your social media feeds are probably full of photos of stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, but maybe hockey is just the thing you need to occupy your mind while you wait for the second season to come out.
Hockey might be secondary to the love story and steamy moments on the show, but if it made you curious about how inclusive the NHL is in real life or if there are ways for queer people to get involved in the sport, we’re here to help.
NHL Pride Night Events
Pride Night events within the NHL have been controversial among fans and players — as has the use of rainbow tape on players’ hockey sticks — even though they have been going on steadily since the San Jose Sharks hosted the first event in 2011.
In recent years, some NHL teams have even opted out of doing Pride Night events, there have been players who have refused to wear rainbow-colored Pride jerseys, the NHL nixed themed jerseys altogether in 2023, and the NHL banned rainbow tape during warmups at the start of the 2023-2024 season, though they later reversed the decision.
But with the popularity of Heated Rivalry rising and new fans watching the sport, some teams are placing renewed emphasis on Pride Nights. The Seattle Kraken, Anaheim Ducks, Buffalo Sabres, Philadelphia Flyers, and Calgary Flames already celebrated their Pride Nights earlier in January, but there are still many more to enjoy.
Washington Capitals — Jan. 17
The Washington Capitals will host a Pride Night event that will start with a pre-game Block Party. During the game, they will spotlight LGBTQ+ community members and will have an auction and fundraiser to benefit the Wanda Alston Foundation, which serves LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness. And they will be selling Pride-themed Capitals rainbow jerseys
Colorado Avalanche — Feb. 2
The Colorado Avalanche are selling Pride-themed beanies and are playing against the Red Wings at their Pride Night event.
Chicago Blackhawks — Feb. 2.
The Chicago Blackhawks will play against the San Jose Sharks at their Pride Night event.
Edmonton Oilers — March 19
The Edmonton Oilers will play the Florida Panthers at their Pride Night event, which will celebrate the team's support of the LGBTQ+ community and recognize leaders in the community.
Dallas Stars — March 24
The Dallas Stars will play the New Jersey Devils at their Pride Night event, where fans who arrive early will get free Pride Night-themed socks.
Florida Panther — March 31
The Florida Panthers will play the Ottawa Senators at their Pride Night event.
LGBTQ+ Hockey Leagues
If you don’t just want to attend hockey games, but play the sport yourself, you’re in luck because there are LGBTQ+-inclusive hockey leagues all across the country where you can play the game while living out loud and proud. And maybe you’ll even meet a Shane or Ilya of your very own!
Albany Pride Hockey Association (N.Y.)
Coachella Valley Pride Hockey (Palm Springs, Calif.)
Madison (Wis.) Gay Hockey Association
NYCGHA: NYC Pride Hockey Alliance
Seattle Pride Hockey Association
Twin Cities Queer Hockey Association