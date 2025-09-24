First look at the steamy gay hockey romance Heated Rivalry & the stars who have gays lusting

'The Boulet Brothers' Titans cast is here, why we’re gagging over the returning queens Shudder There are officially Titans among us! Yesterday, The Boulet Brothers announced the cast of the second season of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans, and we have so many thoughts and feelings! The second season sees The Boulets returning, of course, as the mistresses of ceremonies and judges, who will decide which of the 14 returning queens will be crowned “Queen of the Underworld.” Along with the title, the winning drag performer will earn a $100,000 grand prize and a headlining spot on a forthcoming world tour. But the Boulets won’t be making this call alone. This season also features a bevy of killer guest judges, including David Dastmalchian, Jennifer Tilly, Todd McFarlane, Kate Siegel, Don Mancini, Bonnie Aarons, Akela Cooper, Twin Temple, Peaches Christ, Steve Orlando, Ryan Turek, James A. Janisse & Chelsea Rebecca, and season one winner, Victoria Elizabeth Black . And this season is shaping up to be both diabolical and massive. “We didn’t just want to make another season of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans. We set out to create a monster of a season that would completely eclipse everything that came before it,” says Dracmorda & Swanthula Boulet. “We pushed ourselves harder than ever, brought back the fiercest competitors in the show’s history, and packed every episode with shocking twists, jaw-dropping artistry, and real emotion. This is Titans fully realized—bigger, darker, and more unrelenting than anything we’ve done before.” So who are these monsters they've summoned back to the cauldron? This new cast represents every season of the show so far, with some surprising artists even returning to compete for Titans a second—and even third—time (Abhora, we’re looking at you). With so much excitement, we just had to have a PRIDE kiki about the cast. To help with that, I’m joined by Dragula superfans Joel Medina and Ariel Messman-Rucker to share our honest reactions to this cast and our predictions for the season. Let’s get into it! Official bios courtesy of Shudder.

Abhora (Season 2, Titans season 1) Abhora Shudder Hometown: Los Angeles, CA Pronouns: They/them/it Drag Style: Drag creature Bio: Abhora is the kind of creature one could see if an imaginary friend came to life, and that imaginary friend was designed to commit atrocious acts of horror. Like a walking nightmare, but worse and with a smile. Abhora has only further perfected their ghoulishly good looks and haunting costumes since their last time on the Boulet Brothers’ Dragula. They have figured out the meaning of a Halloween House Party and are ready to show up as an exclamation point this time around, leaving all questions about their place in this season of Titans behind them. But what do we think? Rachel: I think a lot of folks are surprised to see Abhora back after already making a run on Titans, but honestly, this makes so much sense to me. For one thing, they always bring reality TV gold, but their first time on Titans really got overshadowed by being pulled into a love triangle. Hopefully this time they can unleash their chaotic talent without distractions. Also, justice for their alien drag last season—have y’all never heard of the Flatwoods Monster ? Come on now. Joel: Sorry Rachel — I was one of the people surprised to see Abhora back. Not because of a lack of talent; I’m still haunted by that Wild West ghoul back in season 2 and the jaw-dropping artistry she brought to the OG Titans. But after being saved from going home first on that season (while telling everyone the competition would suck without her) to getting brought back this time, she’ll need to hit the ground running to prove she deserves all the chances Titans has decided to give her! Rachel: Touché my friend, touché

Blackberri (Season 5) Blackberri Hometown: Houston, Texas Pronouns: she/her Drag Style: Drag Monster/Drag Creature Bio: The Bearded Beauty of Texas returns with her cunning wit and stage prowess to show audiences she means business this Titans season. Blackberri has refined her makeup, costume and comedy talents from season five to bring larger-than-life ideas to her floorshows this time around, pulling from inspirations across history, cinema, and anime. But what do we think? Rachel: Yes! I’ve missed her talking-head shade and her main-stage polish! I feel like we only got the first hints of how scary Blackberri can get on her season. I can’t wait to see how this drag monster has evolved. Her Bride of Frankenstein lives rent-free in my head, and I hope she goes full Universal Monster glam this season. Joel: This season wouldn’t have been complete without Blackberri! I absolutely adored the aesthetic she showed on season 5, fusing bright neons with complete gore to offer a kind of polished terror the Dragula audience had never seen. If she’s managed to improve even a little bit after her first showing, she’ll definitely be one to watch! Ariel: Niohuru X definitely deserved to win season 5, but Blackberri was a personal fave that season. I was sad to see she her not take home the crown, so I’m thrilled to see her get another bite at the apple. Her bearded glam was a sight to behold, and Rachel is right, her Bride of Frankenstein look is one I’ll never forget. If her drag has continued to evolve since her season ended, she stands good chance of finally getting that win.

Cynthia Doll (Season 5) Cynthia Doll Shudder Hometown: Kansas City, MO Pronouns: She/Her Drag Style: Drag creature Bio: Inspired by Angelica’s doll from the Rugrats, Cynthia Doll is a little bit ragged, a little bit weird, and a little bit delightfully off-putting. In addition to her drag skills, Cynthia Doll is a songwriter and musician and brings a unique flair to iconic Boulet Brothers’ Dragula challenges like “Monsters of Rock”. While Cynthia Doll is perhaps most known for her iconic screaming death scene in her original season five, she hopes her return to Titans II will have her known for her fierce looks, over the top reactions, and most of all, winning this time around. But what do we think? Rachel: To anyone who isn’t pumped to have Cynthia Doll back in the cauldron, I say, "There's the door, bitch.” Seriously, this quotable, memeable queen always has me howling! She is the Lisa Rinna of drag! Oooh, and she and Jay Kay back in the laboratory again? I am expecting shady fireworks. I live. Joel: The personality has entered the chat! I honestly can’t think of many Dragula monsters who stand out onstage like Cynthia Doll, and I loved the way she constantly pushes norms with her wild drag aesthetic. I’m excited to see her back — but I have to be honest, I’m worried how her uncanny style will do against the many performers this season known for their elite craftsmanship. Though, and I’m going to borrow a truly immaculate title from Rachel to say this: you can never really beat the Lisa Rinna of Drag! Rachel: Yes! Let's make this a thing! Ariel: Almost more than her drag, I remember Cynthia Doll for her hilarious and biting talking heads. Her shady commentary on the competition and fellow queens always made me laugh. Every season needs someone to stir the pot and bring the laughs, and I’m sure Cynthia is up for the challenge!

Disasterina (Season 2) Disasterina Shudder Hometown: Los Angeles, CA Pronouns: She/her Drag Style: LA’s Most Disastrous Drag Queen Bio: LA’s Most Disastrous Drag Queen, Disasterina, is back to grace your television screens with her unique brand of bizarre trash-fashion, humor, and storytelling - all with that iconic, impossible to place accent. One of Dragula’s earliest competitors, Disasterina has held true to her brand while allowing it to evolve with time and resources, creating an elevated, crazier version of the queen fans tagged as a favorite in season 2. But what do we think? Rachel: I usually live for the nastiest, shadiest, messiest queens, but I think she brings a maturity and warmth to the room—in the most chaotic way possible and I love her for it! One of the reasons I dig Dragula so much is because it introduces audiences to incredible queens like Disasterina, who are charisma bombs but thumb their noses at everything mainstream drag wants to elevate. Also, I was this many years old when I found out that her accent is part of her character… shame on me. I’ll see myself out. Joel: You truly do not understand how thrilled I am to see Disasterina on this cast! She completely embodies what Dragula is all about; her season saw this monster turn her immense talent for costumes into some of the most discomforting, visually stunning looks this series has ever seen. Add onto that a legitimately kooky personality — she doesn’t need to put on an “I’m a weirdo” persona like some artists — and she perfectly encapsulates what makes this franchise so amazing.

Dollya Black (Season 3) Dollya Black Shudder Bio: Dollya Black is a devilishly talented ghoul who marries her love for fantasy with her exceptional skills in costume design and armor creation to execute otherworldly drag transformations. A bedazzled, silver-tongued devil, Dollya is ready to take on her fellow competitors - and take them down on her way to the crown. A fan-favorite amongst earlier viewers, Dollya is poised for a memorable return to your worst nightmares. But what do we think? Rachel: Now feels like exactly the right time to bring back this queen, because she’s been through a metamorphosis since the last time we saw her. Not only did she marry her partner, but she came out as trans and ditched the dysphoria. It will be super interesting to see how her drag has evolved, and if there is still tension between her and fellow season 3 alum Priscilla Chambers. Things got spicy between them back then, but now they are both out, proud trans sisters. Is it wrong that I also kind of hope Maddelynn Hatter pops by for a second this season? That would be a seriously Titans-worthy reunion. Joel: It’s sad that Dollya is remembered more for her drama on season 3 rather than the massive skill she brought to the competition. Her talent with prosthetics is truly astounding, and she showed everyone that she’s just as adept at anything to do with construction — ranging from sickening gowns to shambling cloaks of faux-human skin. I couldn’t agree more that Dollya’s personal and professional growth makes this the perfect time for her return. She’ll have big shoes to fill following in her drag mother, Victoria Elizabeth Black’s, footsteps, but her initial outing makes me believe this young monster will do just fine among the season’s heavyweights. Rachel: Guilty as charged, eek! But you're right her craftsmanship alone is Titans-worthy! Ariel: Dollya Black may have been enmeshed in drama in season 3, but I still mostly remember her for her face card — that and her amazingly repulsive human skin look! After coming out as trans since she was last on the show and being able to live out loud as her authentic self, this feels like one of those butterfly busting out of a chrysalis moments that could lead to her flourishing this season.

Evah Destruction (Season 3, Titans season 1) Evah Destruction Shudder Hometown: Austin, Texas Pronouns: They/them, she/her Drag Style: Drag Queen/ Drag Clown Bio: From her impeccable costumes to her superb improv and acting skills, Evah Destruction is back and better than ever. Evah fancies herself a bit of a drag clown and leans hard into her theatrical training this season to go head-to-head with her fellow competitors. Having reflected on her placements in season three and Titans I, Evah is ready to go to painstaking lengths to ensure she doesn’t leave for a third time without a crown. But what do we think? Rachel: I have to admit this casting choice caught me the most by surprise. Not because this queen isn’t Titans-worthy, it just seems as she has the least unfinished business or has something left to prove. I am always happy to have more Evah on my TV, and I know she will bring killer looks and the occasional crash out. So, yeah, bring on the destruction! Joel: I am…torn over seeing Evah back on our screens again. To be clear, I absolutely love this performer, and I truly think she deserved a spot in the finale on both her previous seasons. But similar to Abhora, Titans already saw her get brought back AND spared from an elimination in that double-save with HoSo Terra Toma. I really do believe that she has an immense talent worthy of yet another return to the competition — but just like Abhora, she’ll have to set herself apart quickly to warrant yet another chance at the Dragula crown. Ariel: Among all of the horror, sometimes you need a clown and that’s where Evah Destruction comes in. She’s already won four challenges while on the show so we know she has the chops to go all the way — the question is, can she set the drama aside and come with the fiercely original horror-inspired drag?

Frankie Doom (Season 1, Resurrection) Frankie Doom Shudder Hometown: Anchorage, Alaska Pronouns: Any Drag Style: Drag Queen/Demonic stripper Bio: The original Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Himbo has escaped from the frozen tundra of Alaska and clawed her way into the cauldron for the first time ever! An OG competitor from the club days, Frankie Doom has participated in both Season 1 and Resurrection. These specific seasons mean she’s one of the only competitors to never have stepped foot on the current Dragula stage even though she’s competed twice. Frankie Doom’s drag is a heady mix of masc and femme with a healthy dose of well-placed nudity and rhinestones. If you want a peep show and a glam queen all in one, Frankie will be your go to girl this Titans season. But what do we think? Rachel: I get so excited anytime a season one queen returns, because I feel like they are the hidden gems of the franchise. New fans of the show have no idea what a wild ride it has been if they didn’t start at the beginning, and everything they love wouldn’t exist without these early queens. So yes, bring on Frankie! Let’s see their glow-up and watch a whole new audience fall in love with them! Joel: Frankie Doom is exactly the breath of putrid air this season needs. Not only because she’ll be bringing the visceral competitiveness of season 1 — I’ll always remember her body slamming Ursula Major in that mud pool — but because of the unflinching way she plays with gender and beauty conventions through her Drag. A hidden gem indeed, I can’t wait to see her get the spotlight she deserves! Rachel: Oh my god, do you think they will bring back the mud wrestling challenge? Melissa B Fierce could be the referee. That would be iconic.

Jade Jolie (Season 4) Jade Jolie Shudder Hometown: Gainesville, FL Pronouns: She/her Drag Style: Drag Queen Bio: A self-professed Blonde Bimbo, Jade Jolie is bubblier, bloodier, and more focused on the crown than ever. Jolie credits her transition with her newfound confidence and is thrilled to return to Dragula to show the world who she really is - the final girl to defeat all final girls. But what do we think? Rachel: When Jade Jolie was cast on season 4, I was excited. I had followed them from, well, another show and beyond, and I always thought they could bring a poppy, Lisa Frank–esque brand of horror to the show. While you could certainly see hints of that, they admittedly were in a tough place in their life at that moment (as a fellow cat lady, I get it). I am excited to see how both she and her drag have evolved. And, secretly, I am also excited to see her mix it up with La Zavaleta again in the cauldron. That season was spicy as hell, and if the wanna go toe-to-shady-toe again, I will happily pop my popcorn and settle in for some epic shade. Joel: I was also a fan of Jade Jolie’s from another series, which meant it was hard at times to watch this monster’s mixed time on season 4. Very real personal issues meant that she admittedly couldn’t perform to the best of her ability, which was so unfortunate because her last few episodes saw Jade start to merge her trademark eleganza with the utter horrors of Dragula. Here’s hoping that transformation didn’t stop when she was eliminated, and that we’ll get to see its final form in Titans 2! Ariel: While Jade Jolie’s candy-coated aesthetic was often a welcome change of space from all the dark and twisted drag looks on the show, she always seems more drag queen than drag monster, but I eagerly await her getting grotesque this season!

Jaharia (Season 6) Jaharia Shuder Hometown: Kansas City, MO Pronouns: She/her Drag Style: Y2K alternative clown Bio: Jaharia is here to bring the mess this season of Titans. A schemer through and through, Jaharia leans into her clown persona both on and off the mainstage to cause mischief and keep her fellow competitors in a state of chaos. Staying true to her roots, Jaharia emphasizes the DIY nature of her drag, but has elevated it to the level of a Titan. But what do we think? Rachel: We definitely did not get enough time with Jaharia on season 5. They have exactly what I’m looking for in a Titan: killer drag, great performance skills, a stellar beat, and a willingness to keep it real in the lab and the cauldron. Also, their talking heads are a hoot. This feels like the perfect opportunity to show off even more of their skills, and hopefully, they will have less clown competition. Seriously, what was up last season with all the clowns? LOL! Joel: I cannot express enough how happy I am to see Jaharia back on my screen. She was one of my winner picks for season 5 because, well, look at the material! Whether it be shocking performances, killer runway looks, an endlessly charismatic personality, she had it all — which is why I was so sad to see her get overshadowed by certain monsters and get eliminated without a win in her pocket. She deserves the spotlight more than most, and I’m so excited to see her return and dominate these other monsters!

Jay Kay (Season 5) Jay Kay Shudder Hometown: Seattle, WA/Brooklyn, NY Pronouns: Any Drag Style: Drag monsterBio: Known originally for their photography and makeup skills within Brooklyn nightlife, Jay Kay turned to drag as an additional artistic outlet and realized it was a calling early on in their career. While season five still saw them a little green, Jay Kay returned to Brooklyn after their stint on the Boulet Brothers’ Dragula and spent their time refining their craft in costuming and stage performance to match their fierce makeup abilities. But what do we think? Rachel: When I tell you the scream I scrumpt when Jay Kay was announced! I have such a big, bright spot in my heart for this chaotic queen. Every moment they were on my television in season 5, I was entertained. They have reality-star quality, and if they have elevated their drag to match that, oh gurl, they are a threat. I can’t wait to see them mix it up with La Zavaleta—you know it will get spicy—not to mention their rivalry with Miss Cynthia Doll. The Boulets know exactly what they are doing with this cast, and to that, I give them the slowest of slow claps. Cannot wait! Joel: Everyone pack it up — the winner has arrived. Okay, we don’t know that for sure, but I’m so for real: the other monsters need to realize just what a true talent Jay Kay is! It was so hard to watch the other monsters of season 5 spend literally every episode criticizing her art, despite great looks like the eerie bellhop that earned them a win. I also applaud the Boulets for seeing the value in this horrific style and hilariously dry humor, giving Jay Kay the chance to come back and prove they’re more than the mud those other monsters just couldn’t stop slinging! Ariel: In a show all about how dark and horrifying contestants, Jay Kay was a bright spot of joy — while also managing to be messy and chaotic. Basically, a reality TV viewer’s dream cast member. Sigourney Beaver may be at the top of my wish list for who is going to win, but Jay Kay may just snatch that crown!

La Zavaleta (Season 4) La Zavaleta Hometown: Mexico City, Mexico Pronouns: Any/It Drag Style: Drag Queen/Drag Creature Bio: La Zavaleta proves herself as the resident fashionista of the Boulet Brothers’ Dragula all over again this Titans season, delivering haute couture horror every time she graces the stage. With an eye for design, she has enhanced her costuming skills since Season 4, bringing tighter, bigger, and more outlandish looks. As she competes for the crown, she proves she’s still the queen of fierce one-liners and quick quips against her fellow competitors. But what do we think? Rachel: La Zavaleta is iconic. Along with boundary-pushing drag, to me they represent a time in reality TV when contestants fearlessly kept it real. They didn’t mince words, and they gave approximately zero effs about the audience’s sensitive feelings. This raw authenticity today is so rare and deserves to be celebrated along with her art! I hope we get to see more raw, real, unapologetic moments from her this season when she is back in the cauldron—not only with Jade, but also Sigorney Beaver, both of whom she has certainly mixed it up with in the past. I see you, Boulets—you are messy, and I live. Joel: My Mexican heart leapt when I saw that La Zavaleta would be returning to Dragula! She’s one of the rare reality show villains — and yes, she is a villain, one who I believe wears that title with Pride—that actually back her critiques of others up with their own talent. I’ll always remember that horrific (but also kind of sexy?) bandito look, and the way she spent her season talking smack to everyone around her with nobody able to beat her sharp tongue. I can’t wait to sit back, enjoy her drag, and see whether she and Sigourney Beaver will bury the hatchet (in each others’ back). Ariel: La Zavaleta: the myth, the legend, the villain we love to watch. Despite the annoying attacks on Sigourney Beaver, La Zavaleta will be one to keep our eyes one, not just for her drag but her razor sharp wit and even sharper tongue. You may not want to root for her, but you have to admit she makes for great TV!

Loris (Season 1, Resurrection) Loris Shudder Hometown: Zurich, Switzerland / Los Angeles, CA Pronouns: No preference Drag Style: Latex Queen Bio: Loris the Latex Queen is a local Los Angeles favorite who has been honing her skills since season one with costuming both for herself and other artists. Working almost exclusively within the latex space, Loris’ creations bring an air of whimsy to the Boulet Brothers’ Dragula stage. With a sharp eye for design and an off-kilter, joyful humor, bringing Loris back to Dragula is sort of like taking a trip through the poppy fields - a little surprising, a little disorienting, and a whole lot of fun. But what do we think? Rachel: Yes! Another season one queen—I cannot say enough how much I love to see it! Loris was famously the baby queen of her season, but she was already a fierce competitor and a killer talent. Now she has several more years of drag under her belt, and I can’t wait to see how that has impacted her art. She could be a dangerous one—those later-season queens better look out. Joel: Who doesn’t love a little bit of latex? Loris is my favorite kind of horror, one that mixes cutesy aesthetics with some of the most unsettling concepts imaginable. She really was a baby queen on Dragula season 1, a tenure marked mostly by her fumbles — I can still recite that monologue about eating meat — but Resurrection saw just how much she’s improved since that first outing. I can’t wait to see how a fully developed Loris fares against the rest of these competitors! Rachel: Not toniiiight!

Priscilla Chambers (Season 3, Resurrection) Priscilla Chambers (Season 3, Resurrection) Shudder Hometown: Asheville, North Carolina Pronouns: She/her Drag Style: Drag Queen Bio: The veritable class clown of any season she’s on, Priscilla Chambers returns with her usual biting one-liners and well-timed comedic relief. With costumes as sharp and polished as her wit, Chambers is a force to be reckoned with as she blends her love for classic icons like Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe with a distinctly horrific twist. But what do we think? Rachel: Let’s be honest— as soon as we knew Titans was coming, Priscilla was pretty much a lock for the cast. She is another fan fave who exudes Titan energy. Her first run was incredible, and with more time to cook, plus some changes in her personal life like coming out as trans and embracing her trans joy, she is going to be tough competition. Of course, I’m delighted to see if she and Dollya’s relationship has grown, which would be beautiful if so, and entertaining if not. Either way, we win. I’m very excited to see a queen in the cast who does not shy away from bringing the filth. I think about that cigarette-brow look regularly and can’t wait to see what she does next! Joel: I truly do not think that Dragula has ever featured a performer more devilishly endearing than Priscilla Chambers! It was amazing to see this monster living as her most authentic self in Resurrection, especially after she spent season 3 giving amazing talking heads and wearing hilariously horrific outfits. Her personality is enough to win her awards, and I can’t wait to see her bring it back along with a sickening wardrobe to dominate Titans 2!