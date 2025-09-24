Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

First look at the steamy gay hockey romance Heated Rivalry & the stars who have gays lusting

First look at the steamy gay hockey romance Heated Rivalry & the stars who have gays lusting

And we only have to wait until November to see the spicy show!

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie oressing their foreheads together in Heated Rivarly

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie in 'Heated Rivarly.'

Sabrina Lantos/Crave via Deadline
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerSeptember 24 2025 / 2:47 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
See Full Bio

We’re finally getting a sneak peek at Heated Rivalry!

Normally, we ignore men’s hockey in favor of being obsessed with women’s professional hockey and the out queer couples who play the sport, but we’re making an exception for the upcoming gay hockey romance series Heated Rivalry.

For weeks now, the two stars of the adaptation of Rachel Reid’s spicy M/M hockey romance — Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie — have been driving fans wild by posting photos and videos of their budding off-set bromance. Now, we’re finally getting official images from the show.

Deadline just released the first promotional photos for the adaptation of the Booktok fave, and it looks like the actors’ off-screen chemistry is going to translate to heat in the adaptation of the extremely spicy enemies-to-lovers romance novel.

The plot of the upcoming six-part series revolves around Shane Hollander (Williams) of the Montreal Voyageurs and Boston Bears captain Ilya Rozanov (Storrie) meeting for a series of secret sexual rendezvous over the course of years while acting out a public rivalry on the ice. What starts as palpable chemistry and sizzling hot hate sex turns into a true romance.

The two photos that have been released show Shane and Ilya fending off questions about their hockey rivalry at a press conference, and the second features a sweet private moment where they are pressing their foreheads together.

“Their connection feels so real, as Rachel allowed for this complicated dynamic that grows over seven years,” producer Jacob Tierney told the publication.

The photos have reignited fan excitement for the series, and not only are fans looking forward to seeing gay sex on screen, but they are making apt comparisons between the promotion of Heated Rivalry and the off-screen chemistry we saw in the lead-up to the release of Red, White & Royal Blue — although if the books are any indication, Heated Rivarly is poised to be much spicier.

It was announced earlier this year that the show wouldn’t premiere until sometime in 2026, but according to Deadline, the series is being released on the Crave streaming service in November, though we don’t have an exact date yet.

gaygay hockey romancehockeyhockey romance seriesromance novel

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Sniffies is partnering with Folsom Street Fair.
Yahoo Feed

Sniffies is helping sexy gay cruisers explore every inch of Folsom Street Fair

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie oressing their foreheads together in Heated Rivarly
TV

First look at the steamy gay hockey romance Heated Rivalry & the stars who have gays lusting

Nicholas Alexander Chavez strips down for Jacquemus & leaves fans begging for more
Celebrities

Nicholas Alexander Chavez strips down for Jacquemus & leaves fans begging for more

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC