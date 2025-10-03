The upcoming Heated Rivalry series has gays everywhere on the edge of their seats and with good reason. The stars are hot, have already shown they have insane off-screen chemistry, and the source material is so spicy it’ll make you blush.
But since you may have already read Heated Rivalry or simply don't want to spoil the show, which doesn’t start until next month, it’s time to dive into the whole world of M/M romances that exists out there — and the world is vast. There are gay sports romances, but there are also enemies-to-lovers, taboo romances, coaches falling for their students, and monsters getting it on with humans. If you can imagine it, there is probably a gay romance about it. But not only are these books full of spicy sex scenes that will make your toes curl, but there is also funny banter, found family, and guaranteed happy endings that will make all of the angst and slow-burning romance worth it.
So while you wait for Heated Rivalry, start adding these books to your TBR list!
The Long Game by Rachel Reid
Once you read Heated Rivalry to prepare for the upcoming season, the very next book you need to read is the sequel, The Long Game. This book is just as sweet and spicy as the first one, and will make you fall even more in love with Shane and Ilya. And if you love the world of gay pro hockey that Rachel Reid created, there are four more books in the series that are set in the same universe.
For the Fans
Another BookTok fave, For the Fans is a taboo romance about two stepbrothers — don’t worry, they didn’t grow up together —who start an OnlyFans account together to earn money for college. What starts as a gay-for-pay situation turns into something else when they realize they can’t keep their hands off each other and start to fall head over heals despite being terrified of people finding out. It’s full of extremely spicy sex scenes, but also has a lot of heart.
King of Thieves by Saxon James
You would think a series of gay romance set in rival frat houses would be a recipe for toxic masculinity and gross hazing rituals, but these books are surprisingly sweet and heartwarming. There are three books in the series, each one focusing on two frat boys falling for each other. They are delightfully spicy, full of adorable banter, and found family. If you need a breezy read that will lighten your mood, you can’t go wrong with the Frat Wars series. Pick up King of Thieves and you’ll have read all three before you know it!
Call Me By Your Name by André Aciman
Call Me By Your Name isn’t as spicy as some of the other books on this list, but we’re including it for that peach scene alone. Plus, much like Heated Rivalry, this one has an adaptation starring Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer that you can press play on the second you put down the book. This gay age-gap romance is about a 17-year-old boy who meets and falls for a handsome doctoral student during a summer spent with his family in Italy.
Step in the Zone by Blane Bellamy
Step in the Zone is another sports romance, but this one is a bully stepbrothers romance. So not only is it about muscular, sweaty hockey players, but it’s also full of taboo sex. This extremely steamy book starts with one stepbrother bullying the other in order to get back at his father, but then he ends up falling head over heels in the sweetest way.
Head in the Game by Rebecca Rathe
Head in the Game is the first book in Rebecca Rathe’s Forbidden Goals gay sports romance series. This one is about a football coach who starts using secret sexual rendezvous with one of his players as an incentive to improve his game. If you have a daddy kink or just have a thing for older men, this is the book for you. And if you fall in love with these characters and their taboo age gap relationship, check out Off Balance, another book in the series about an older boxer who becomes obsessed with a ballet dancer twink, who is also his step-nephew!
Taken by the Gay Unicorn Biker by Chuck Tingle
Chuck Tingle is the master of niche gay erotica that seems like it’s just a hilarious novelty but is spicier and way more charming and heartwarming than the cover art and titles would lead you to believe. He’s also a prolific writer, so your choices are almost endless, but with stories like Taken by the Gay Unicorn Biker or the Space Raptor Butt Trilogy.
Cubs & Campfires by Dylan Drakes
After all of those taboo romances and sports rivalries, you’re going to want to get into this cozy gay bear romance. This is a low angst, high spice romance that will make you instantly fall in love with the characters. The sex scenes are plentiful, but written in a way that is not only sweet and flirty, but a celebration of gay men in larger bodies. M/M romance written by gay men is surprisingly hard to come by, but authors like Dylan Drakes are proving exactly why it’s so important to have this kind of representation.
Tentacles & Triathlons by Ashley Bennett
Monster romances are having a moment, so lucky for us, author Ashley Bennett wrote a heartwarming and spicy gay version just for us. Tentacles & Triathlons is about a parks department supervisor who falls for a charming kraken while getting help prepping for his upcoming triathlon. With a line like, “Man or monster, who gives a fuck. Love is love,” you know you’re in the right place. And the sex scenes are wild. There are tentacles, and he has two tongues. ‘Nuff said. Plus, if you end up loving it, there are other romances in the Leviathan Fitness series you can pick up next — once you finish reading all of the books on this list, first of course.
Gross Misconduct by A.J. Truman
A gay hockey romance written by a gay author? Yes, please! Gross Misconduct is a rivals-to-lovers age-gap romance about a former hockey player who is attempting to recapture the magic he once had on the ice but ends up competing against a former rival. This novel isn’t just spicy, but it’s sweet and funny, too. We love good banter! If you’re feeling stressed, this kind of low-stakes book is exactly what the doctor ordered. You’re going to get sex, hilarious pranks, and beautifully tender moments that will warm your heart.