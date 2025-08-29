The hot twinks in 'My Life With the Walter Boys' are going viral after season 2 drops

Who doesn’t love a hot cowboy?!

Netflix coming-of-age drama My Life With the Walter Boys is currently having a moment on social media after the second season dropped on the streaming behemoth yesterday, and promotional images of the hunky stars started making the rounds.

The second season of the show focuses on the love triangle between main character Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez), who is torn between brothers Cole (Noah LaLonde) and Alex (Ashbry Gentry). In season one, Jackie moved from Manhattan to rural Colorado, where she was taken in by the large Walter family, who have a family of seven sons and one daughter.

Promo photos of LaLonde in an open black leather vest and cowboy hat with his abs on display, and Gentry showing off his biceps in a black tank, have fans of the show salivating.

The actors may play straight characters on the YA series, but the promotional images seemed designed for fans of twinks. And in case the plot seems way too hetero for your tastes, don’t worry, there are gay characters too, and a very gay clip from the first season is currently going viral. In it, Nathan Walter (Corey Fogelmanis) is seen being pushed up against his locker while Zach (Carson MacCormac) kisses him in front of other students in their high school. It’s so steamy that people in the comments who have never even seen the show are now running to Netflix.