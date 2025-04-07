Search form

Adult entertainers and fans grieve another loss with the passing of Damien Stone

Adult entertainers and fans grieve another loss with the passing of Damien Stone

Adult entertainers grieve another loss with Damien Stone
Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Damien Stone

The adult performer was age 32.

@andrewjstillman

The adult entertainment community is mourning the unexpected loss of Damien Stone, a prolific gay adult star and bodybuilder, who passed away at the age of 32. His family confirmed the cause of death was complications related to an enlarged heart.

Stone, who began his career in adult film in 2017, quickly became known for his intense on-screen presence, striking physique, and versatility across gay, bisexual, and trans content. He starred in scenes for studios like Men, NakedSword, Bromo, ManUpFilms, WhyNotBi, FaceDownAssUp, and TransAngels, building a fan base that admired both his onscreen charisma and commitment to the work.

Born in Moldova and raised in Pennsylvania, Stone was more than just a screen performer. After stepping away from studio work in 2020, he transitioned to bodybuilding—where he became a three-time champion in the state of Pennsylvania—and continued connecting with fans through platforms like OnlyFans. He was active on social media as recently as February, with his final posts offering his characteristic mix of confidence and introspection.

While the news of his death surfaced publicly on April 1, 2025, viaStr8UpGayPorn, his family had reportedly announced his passing earlier on March 11.

Online, performers like Nicholas Ryder said he filmed his favorite scene with him. Fans like @Patient_503 said he was "a really funny, sweet, and kind guy" with "so much life left to live." Another fan named Gary M said we lost such a "beautiful muscular man," but that his beauty "disappeared into the spirit world." Edge Media Network said he was someone with a "big heart, big presence, and someone a lot of folks in the industry looked up to."

Stone’s death follows a string of losses in the adult film world in recent years, including fellow performersTim Kruger,Hank Hightower, andSophie Anderson. His passing is a somber reminder of the often unseen health battles performers may face despite their outward image of strength and glamour.

May he rest in peace.

adult entertainmentadult starbodybuilderdeathgay adult staronlyfansdamien stone
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

