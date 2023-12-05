Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Porn Star And Viral Sensation Sophie Anderson Has Died At 36

Porn Star And Viral Sensation Sophie Anderson Has Died At 36

Sophie Anderson
@sophieasuccess/Instagram

Grieving fans have praised the actress's LGBTQ+ advocacy in the wake of her death.

rachelkiley

Porn actress and queer icon Sophie Anderson has died unexpectedly at age 36.

The shocking news was confirmed by Rebecca More, a fellow adult entertainer who went viral with Anderson in a 2018 video declaring themselves “The Cock Destroyers.”

“I’m devastated hearing the awful news of Sophie’s passing,” she wrote on Instagram Monday. “We shared some amazing times together and that’s how I’m going to remember her. The bubbly, funny, kind hearted soul who was outrageous on the outside but also so gentle behind closed doors.”

The two worked together with Netflix to create LGBTQ-inclusive sex education videos, helping to destigmatize HIV and educate the public about PrEP.

Anderson’s passing comes just two weeks after her boyfriend, fellow porn star and former footballer Oliver Spedding, died at 34. Only two months prior to that, Spedding had started an online hoax suggesting Anderson had died, which had to be debunked via a welfare check by the Suffolk Police. No cause of death has been given for either of them at this point.

As news of Anderson’s death hit social media, tributes poured in. Many grieving fans and friends alike made a point to remind people of her advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community, of which she was a part, and stressed that, despite her viral success, she was more than “just a meme.”

CelebritiesEntertainment
cock destroyershivlgbtq+ communityoliver speddingrebecca moresophie anderson
author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

