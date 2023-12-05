Porn Star And Viral Sensation Sophie Anderson Has Died At 36

Porn actress and queer icon Sophie Anderson has died unexpectedly at age 36.

The shocking news was confirmed by Rebecca More, a fellow adult entertainer who went viral with Anderson in a 2018 video declaring themselves “The Cock Destroyers.”

“I’m devastated hearing the awful news of Sophie’s passing,” she wrote on Instagram Monday. “We shared some amazing times together and that’s how I’m going to remember her. The bubbly, funny, kind hearted soul who was outrageous on the outside but also so gentle behind closed doors.”

See on Instagram The two worked together with Netflix to create LGBTQ-inclusive sex education videos, helping to destigmatize HIV and educate the public about PrEP.