Scroll To Top
DragQueens

Drag Race España is making herstory with a HUGE steamy first

'Drag Race España' is making herstory with a HUGE steamy first

Megui Yeillow
Courtesy of World of Wonder

This is the crossover we've fantasized about for years.

@andrewjstillman

If you think the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise and its international iterations aren’t able to make herstory in a show that has around 50 seasons (and counting) worldwide, you clearly don’t have your eyes on Drag Race España.

As we head into the season fourth season, we finally got the cast list of the 12 queens who are about to slay the runway.

During the meet-the-queens videos, Megui Yeillow gained some attention when people recognized him as pit crew member Guillermo Flores, which makes him the first-ever pit crew member to ever cross over into being a contestant.

For the first three seasons, Yeillow appeared as one of the hunky pit crew members and even served up all that body-ody-ody on the first season of España All-Stars.

Yeillow proved she’s got more than just body to serve, and revealed she came from the “frying pan of Andalusia,” known as Ecija, in her opening video.

We’ve seen her out of drag, so we already know she’s the muscle queen of the season. Outside of being good at “bench presses, squats, and abdominals,” she also revealed she’ll wow us with her singing, dancing, and acting.

Elsewhere on the cast list is Angelita la Perversa, Chloe Vittu, Dita Dubois, Kelly Passa!?, La Niña Delantro, Le Cocó, Mariana Stars, Miss Khristo, Porca Theclubkid, Shani LaSanta, and Vampirashian.

The fourth season is also hosted once again by Supremme de Luxe and premieres on September 22. International viewers can tune in on WOW Presents Plus, while locals can watch on ATRESplayer Spain.

Check out the full meet-the-queens video below, then keep scrolling for some fan reactions to Yeillow’s herstory making appearance.

DragQueensTVRuPaulsDragRaceEntertainment
drag queensdrag racemegui yeillowpit crewrupauls drag racetelevisionwow presents plusdrag race espana
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

Here's the complete guide to all the Queer Pride flags we fly

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio