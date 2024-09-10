'The Boulet Brothers' Dragula' season 6 features a returning fan fave & 'Drag Race' crossover

The sixth season of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragulais headed our way, and it looks like the spookiest and kookiest one yet!

The Shudder original is heading into the new season with two Emmy nominations in hand. They've also got some fan favorites on their cast list, including an epic crossover from a RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under star.

Yuri Guaii — who now just goes by Yuri — will make the jump from DRDU into the Dragula universe. We’re stoked to see the difference in her looks and presentation with an international representation of a horror queen.

See on Instagram Longtime watchers of the show will also recognize Majesty, who competed as James Majesty on the second season of Dragula, where she placed as a runner-up to Biqtch Puddin alongside Victoria Elizabeth Black — and knew how to bring the DRAMA.

See on Instagram Hosts, head judges, and series directors Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet also return. They famously do their own makeup for the show, a talent that has garnered them their first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program. As to what to expect of the upcoming season, Dracmorda told Entertainment Weekly, "This cast is incredible, and we can’t wait for the world to get to know them and watch their stories unfold. They are a lot less safe and less worried about the fans’ potential reactions to them than casts in recent seasons have been, so there is a definite return to drama this season, and it will keep you on the edge of your seat.”