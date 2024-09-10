Scroll To Top
The Boulet Brothers' Dragula season 6 features a returning fan fave & Drag Race crossover

​Spooky fan favs join in for the upcoming season of 'Dragula' and we are STOKED​
We can't wait to get these queens back on our screens!

The sixth season of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragulais headed our way, and it looks like the spookiest and kookiest one yet!

The Shudder original is heading into the new season with two Emmy nominations in hand. They've also got some fan favorites on their cast list, including an epic crossover from a RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under star.

Yuri Guaii — who now just goes by Yuri — will make the jump from DRDU into the Dragula universe. We’re stoked to see the difference in her looks and presentation with an international representation of a horror queen.

Longtime watchers of the show will also recognize Majesty, who competed as James Majesty on the second season of Dragula, where she placed as a runner-up to Biqtch Puddin alongside Victoria Elizabeth Black — and knew how to bring the DRAMA.

Hosts, head judges, and series directors Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet also return. They famously do their own makeup for the show, a talent that has garnered them their first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program.

As to what to expect of the upcoming season, Dracmorda told Entertainment Weekly, "This cast is incredible, and we can’t wait for the world to get to know them and watch their stories unfold. They are a lot less safe and less worried about the fans’ potential reactions to them than casts in recent seasons have been, so there is a definite return to drama this season, and it will keep you on the edge of your seat.”

Swanthula echoed the statement, saying, “Everything is bigger, better, and more developed this year from the challenges and themes to the locations and looks, but you see it especially in the exterminations. Every single episode pushes the envelope on terror and shows the cast facing their worst fears, and it’s very compelling. This absolutely is our best season yet."

Considering the fact each season before this has elevated from its predecessor, we can’t wait to see what we’re in for on this round.

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula season six premieres Oct 1 on Shudder and AMC+.

DragQueensTVEntertainmentRuPaulsDragRaceHorror
boulet brothersdracmordadrag queensdragulaemmy nominationsmajestyshudderswanthulayuri
Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

