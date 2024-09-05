Scroll To Top
The celeb judge list for 'Dragula' season 6 is here and it's full of horror icons

Boulet Brothers Dragula
Courtesy of Shudder

We can't for the weather to get cold and the new season of Dragula to premiere!

Soon the weather will get cooler, and the leaves will start changing, which means we're much closer to a new season of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula!

Today, horror streaming service Shudder announced that a brand new season of your favorite creepy drag competition will drop on Tuesday, October 1, and the six-episode season will be full of fantastic celebrity judges.

The fabulous Dragula hosts Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet will judge a whole new batch of drag stars alongside Dragula winners Landon Cider and Niohuru X, as well as Drag Race legends Violet Chachki and Alaska Thunderfck.

They will also be joined by a bevy of horror icons like Jennifer Tilly (Bride of Chucky), Mike Flanagan (House of Usher), Jamie Clayton (Hellraiser, Don Mancini (creator of Chucky), David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil), Justin Simien (director of Haunted Mansion), Amelia Cooper (write of M3gan), Joe Bob Briggs & Darcy (Hosts Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs), Tananarive Due (author of Horror Historian), Darren Stein (director of Jawbreaker), Mathieu Cote (creator of Dead By Daylight), and Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black).

While we don't know which queens and kings will be competing this season, they'll all be battling it out to see who can win the $100,000 grand prize and the headlining spot on the Dragula world tour.

Unlike Drag Race, contestants on Dragula contestants must create "stunning looks and special effects makeup inspired by themes like horror, sci-fi, the supernatural, and fantasy," and those who fail will have to "face their deepest fears in terrifying physical challenges" that include nightmare fuel like being "buried alive" or "enduring swarms of spiders," the press statement reads.

We can't wait for spooky season to start so we can cheer on our favorite creepy drag monsters!

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula premieres on October 1, 2024, on Shudder and AMC+.

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

