Is it getting a little too hot out there? Well how about a winter Slaycation with some of your favorite queens?

That's right we are about to head to a winter wonderland with some of your favorite RuPaul's Drag Race, Drag Race UK and Canada's Drag Race stars!

Today World of Wonder announce the incredible cast of Slaycation, an all-new unscripted series which see queens from from across the international franchises heading off together on a Canadian winter retreat. This six-episode series will drop on WOW Presents Plus later this year and on Crave in Canada.

The show will follow the queens participating in various activives, engaging in some good 'ol drama, and generally being fish out water. But its all leading to a dragtastic performance for the local community. Stay tuned for more details soon, including a teaser sneak peek later today! In meantime, let's meet these queens!

BOA, 29 - Windsor, Ontario - Canada’s Drag Race Season 1 See on Instagram BOA is a queen who has been on a journey! Now five years sober, after her season of Canada’s Drag Race, BOA became very committed to her recovery and overall health. She is a newly certified yoga instructor, has launched her wellness brand BOGA (yoga for every body), as well as a podcast, BOGA: Wellness with BOA , where she discusses the importance of prioritizing mental health and wellness. BOA wants to be an example to others and leave a positive mark, “people won’t always remember the things you say, but they will always remember how you made them feel.”

Jada Shada Hudson, 39 - Toronto, Ontario - Canada’s Drag Race Season 3 See on Instagram Jada Shada Hudson, known as Toronto’s Turnup Queen, has been entertaining for 14 years. Her electric and hype performance skills and her one of a kind superstar personality has made the world fall in love with her. Runner up in Season 3 of Canada’s Drag Race, Guest Correspondent on Crave series 1 Queen 5 Queers and CBC Gem’s Queens, Jada has taken flight, from brand deals, paid partnerships and billboards across Toronto. She has even performed at the Lizzo pre-show in 2019.

Kandy Muse, 29 - The Bronx, New York - RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8 See on Instagram Kandy Muse is a triple threat drag superstar from The Bronx, or as she likes to put it, from the hood to Hollywood! A major threat on her seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Kandy is known for her feisty personality, street style steeze and dominating stage presence. Her talent for telling it like it is landed her own series on WOW Presents Plus, Inside the Producer’s Studio with Kandy Muse, where she spills the tea on the spiciest Drag Race drama with her Drag Race sisters.

Kerri Colby, 27 - Los Angeles, California - RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 See on Instagram Kerri Colby is a queen known for serving face, hair and body-ody-ody! Self-described as southern-raised and LA-glazed, Kerri is a proud multi-cultural transgender woman who constantly breaks down barriers. Hailing from the Legendary House of Colby, with her flawless aesthetic, this queen will always tell it like it is, showing the world she came to play and she’s here to slay.

Lawrence Chaney, 27 - Glasgow, Scotland - RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 2 See on Instagram Lawrence Chaney was crowned winner of Season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Largely known for her comedy and stand up shows, they host the World of Wonder show House of Laughs, showcasing the funniest and fiercest LGBTQ+ up-and-coming comedians and drag queens. Additionally Lawrence has travelled the world and has hosted “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live,” the live version of the Emmy winning show on the Las Vegas Strip.