We're always excited for any iteration of RuPaul's Drag Race, and the upcoming Global All Stars has some major icons that are set to light the runway on fire and potentially deliver one of the best seasons of all time.

Ahead of the season's August 16 premiere, contestant Tessa Testicle dropped her "first thirst trap as an official Ru-girl" and effectively made us wipe the drool from our mouths.

This isn't the first time Tessa's posted pictures that sit on the verge of NSFW, and she also teased a potential OnlyFans "before Xunami (Muse) starts leaking my nudes" earlier on the day of this writing (July 17).

The rumor around Tessa and Xunami dating is a story for another time, but Tessa isn't the only one from the upcoming cast who can drop some thirst pics on Twitter that get us hot. For example, Pythia isn't afraid to show off some NSFW skin to display her plump and hairy rump, and Kween Kong even shows off some skin every once in a while, too. It would be our luck (and a little in our fantasies) for the three of them to compete for the title of trade for the season, because we're ready to crown each one of them with 10's across the board. Although we wish some others would be brave enough to show off the same amount of skin as Pythia (we're looking at you, Kween Kong), take a scroll for some of the best thirst pics these queens have on their feed.

