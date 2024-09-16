Ts Madison pitched her dream 'Drag Race' season and we are DYING to see it happen

Since its premiere in 2009, RuPaul’s Drag Race has expanded a lot. A lot. It's an international phenomenon.There have been 16 regular seasons, 9 All Star seasons, 15 international expansions, and even more mix and match competitions from there (vs. the World, Global All Stars, etc.). As the Drag Race empire continues to expand, the possibilities for interesting spins on the regular game grow with it. We’ve all got concepts for seasons we’d love to see, including RPDR judge Ts Madison!

On the MTV Video Music Award’s red carpet, Parade Magazine asked Madison her thoughts on what the franchise should do next. The 2024 VMAs were arguably the queerest ever, in part because Madison, Sasha Colby, and the queens of RPDR season 16 all showed up and showed out. Pause for a little commotion for the dress:

Madison said, "I think the franchise should pool together the all of the former winners and do the battle - the battle for THE crown for all the winners." Already a very bold pitch, she added, "And I'd like them to bring back Tyra Sanchez, all the girls who have been like, ostracized, and I'd like to get them in a room and battle." Now here's the kicker. Madison saves the biggest bomb for last, and added, "And I think the prize should be $1 million."


