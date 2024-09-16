Ts Madison pitched her dream 'Drag Race' season and we are DYING to see it happen

Since its premiere in 2009, RuPaul’s Drag Race has expanded a lot. A lot. It's an international phenomenon.There have been 16 regular seasons, 9 All Star seasons, 15 international expansions, and even more mix and match competitions from there (vs. the World, Global All Stars, etc.). As the Drag Race empire continues to expand, the possibilities for interesting spins on the regular game grow with it. We’ve all got concepts for seasons we’d love to see, including RPDR judge Ts Madison!
On the MTV Video Music Award’s red carpet, Parade Magazine asked Madison her thoughts on what the franchise should do next. The 2024 VMAs were arguably the queerest ever, in part because Madison, Sasha Colby, and the queens of RPDR season 16 all showed up and showed out. Pause for a little commotion for the dress:
So when asked about where she wants to see the franchise go, Madison pitched this: not an “All Stars: All Winners” season, but “All Stars: Every Winner.”
Madison said, "I think the franchise should pool together the all of the former winners and do the battle - the battle for THE crown for all the winners." Already a very bold pitch, she added, "And I'd like them to bring back Tyra Sanchez, all the girls who have been like, ostracized, and I'd like to get them in a room and battle."
Now here's the kicker. Madison saves the biggest bomb for last, and added, "And I think the prize should be $1 million."
I am living for it, but I have questions.
First, when Madison said every winner, which winners are we talking? Would the contestant pool for the ultimate battle just be the 16 main season winners, or would it be open to All Stars winners as well? Because an ultimate battle for the crown without Shea Couleé there just wouldn't be the same to me. Madison explicitly said she wanted to include winners who had been previously ostracized by the franchise, but I'm very curious if this would include Sharon Needles.
More importantly, what would this "battle" look like? How closely would it resemble a regular season, or an All Stars season? Or any past season for that matter? An all winners Lip Sync Lalaparuza would have to happen. And to eliminate or not to eliminate, that is the question! I think having an every winner season that more closely resembles pageant structure would be fascinating, and a great way to share that important side of drag culture with audiences who may be unfamiliar with it.
Lastly, the question on everybody's mind: Would it just be a repeat of season 15, in the sense that when Sasha Colby walks in the door would the other queens look around and go, "Alright, let's put up one hell of a fight for a well earned second place"? At that point it's not even a fight for silver. Sasha Colby's coming in to win the platinum, and everyone else can fight for gold. She's playing 4D drag chess. It's Sasha Colby's world and we're all just living in it.
Whatever the format, this All Stars: Every Winner season would certainly be excellent television. The fans are ready whenever you are, RuPaul!