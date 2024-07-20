Nicole Paige Brooks reveals what went down leading up to Willam's removal from DragCon 2024

Security!

Willam continues to cause havoc in the world of RuPaul's Drag Race and this year's DragCon was no exception.

As stars from all over the world strutted their stuff during the iconic Queens Walk, security made Willam leave the venue.

Nicole Paige Brooks witnessed all of the mayhem backstage and spilled the tea on everything leading up to her departure. She even joked that her and Tyra Sanchez are banned from the convention.

"Here's some gossip for you. Willam was with me the whole time. As soon as Willam left my side, they let me right in," Brooks says. "Was she the drama? Her and Tyra... there's a notice at the door. Did you see their pictures at security?"

Brooks later elaborated in a separate interview that she even saw Willam get taken away by security.

"I got to see Willam back there, before they carted her off by security. Did she ever even make it to the carpet? Did she do the walk Because they tried to get her from backstage. It was quite shady. But anyway, I didn't say that. I heard that as soon as she walked away. They let me back there."

The tea is certainly hot! To see the full interview interview with Nicole Paige Brooks, check out the video below.