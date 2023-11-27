25 Steamy Pics Of Thomas Dekker To Stimulate Your Senses

He's just too cute for words!

Instagram.com/Thomas.Dekker

Thomas Dekker stormed onto the scene with his portrayal of John Connor in Terminator: The Sarah Conor Chronicles, which aired from 2008 to 2009. He followed up with roles as Adam Conant on The Secret Circle and Zach on Heroes and continues to act in various appearances to this day.

Oh, and he's really hot.

He's been married to actor Jesse Haddock since 2017, coming forward with his relationship after being outed by Heroes producer and writer Bryan Fuller. He penned an open letter at the time but maintains that he doesn't have any hard feelings toward Fuller for doing so.

Despite being outed before he wanted to be, he said it allowed him to open the door to just being fully who he is, and we love every ounce of that.

Here are 25 steamy pics of the actor/musician to stimulate all of your senses.