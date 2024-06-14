Alan Cumming reflects on his 20-year relationship & honestly its so INSPIRING

Stars! They’re just like us! Alan Cumming had his husband walk through the door as he was in the middle of an interview withEntertainment Weekly — incredibly relatable for anyone who has worked from home. As the two men greeted each other, it was segued perfectly into Cumming’s feelings on his relationship, and they are truly heartwarming.

Speaking with the publication for their 2024 Pride issue, actor Alan Cumming had some heartwarming things to say about his partnership. Cumming, the first openly bisexual cover star in the history of the EW Pride issue has been with his husband, visual artist Grant Shaffer. “It’s incredible, I can’t believe it,” Cumming says about celebrating 20 years with his beau this July. He stresses how remarkable it is the two are together, saying, “Especially in gay years- that’s like 80.”

See on Instagram It hasn’t all been perfect. Cumming has “made some bad choices along the way” but chooses to highlight so much of what is right and what works for him and Shaffer. Cumming says that that sense of groundedness is highly important to him, especially since he’s rarely been single in his adult life. “I’m drawn to being part of a duo. I like coupling, and I like having a partner,” he says.

The two are also very independent and have very successful careers in their own right. That ebb and flow of connection, the balance between cohesion as a pair and individual sense of self, is a huge part of what makes the relationship successful according to Cumming. “And he has his own life. He's an artist, he's got his own thing that's very independent of me, and that's great as well. I really love that. I love the fact that we bring things to each other and it's a two-way street.”