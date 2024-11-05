Barry Keoghan reveals the truth about his full-frontal scene in 'Saltburn'

Actor Barry Keoghan is opening up about his iconic nude dance scene from Saltburn!

On Monday's episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast, Keoghan was asked about baring it all at the end of the Emerald Fennell-directed movie that was full of transgressive scenes that shocked audiences.

Theroux said that some people suspected that the 32-year-old Irish actor wore a "prosthetic penis" that "enhanced" his body for the role, but Keoghan quickly dispelled that myth, People reports.

He responded, "Wait, enhanced? Who said that?" Continuing, "Nah... Wow."

Keoghan — who played Oliver Quick, a poor student obsessed with his wealthy classmate (Jacob Elordi) — claimed that what viewers saw onscreen while he danced naked through the mansion was all him.

"It was all me, you know... it was a thing that I didn't really bat an eyelid to, you know, I would bat an eyelid if it didn't fit the story," he explained.

"I remember me and Emerald having the chats and it started off with my clothes... she was like, 'We just need to make it a bit more ownership.' He's kind of got this mansion at the end. It's his space. And when you have that space... we all do it at home. We walk around naked, do you know what I mean? Because we're comfy and this is our environment," Keoghan said.

While some actors worry about doing nude scenes, The Banshees of Inisherin star was more concerned about dancing his heart out to Sophie Ellis-Bextor's "Murder on the Dancefloor."

Theroux joked," So they said, 'Maybe it's better if you're naked?'"

Keoghan responded," Yeah, we got to that place... my hesitation was the dancing. I don't like dancing, you know."

But the actor, who is rumored to be dating pop star Sabrina Carpenter, said that it's easier to do things that make you uncomfortable when it's part of the character you're playing.

"If it's required... weirdly, when it's the character, again, [it's] this kind of thing of, when it's not you, you'll do it," he said, adding, "But yeah, I don't like dancing."