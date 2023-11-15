Scroll To Top
Celebrities

‘Saltburn’s Jacob Elordi & Barry Keoghan Lean In For A Red Carpet Smooch, Twitter Reacts

‘Saltburn’s Jacob Elordi & Barry Keoghan Lean In For A Red Carpet Smooch, Twitter Reacts

Jacob Elordi & Barry Keoghan
Getty

The actors play lovers in the upcoming film and their chemistry is off the charts.

rachiepants

Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan kissing? Yes, please.

The stars of Saltburn attended the premiere of their upcoming film Saltburn (yay, the strike is over!) and had a very titillating moment on the red carpet. It begins with Keogphan gazing up (up, up at the very tall) Elordi suggestively. Elordi catches his eye for a moment and then lends in for a kiss. While it proves to be a fakeout sadly, in those split seconds the chemistry is off the charts. Like we needed a reason to be even more hyped for Saltburn.

In case you missed it the film is being called a “beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire” and stars Keoghan as Oliver Quick a young man who is struggling to find his place in the elite world of Oxford University. This changes when he is drawn into the world of Felix Catton (Elordi) who invites him to stay with him at his family’s sprawling estate Saltburn. Things seemingly take a dark turn as Oliver witnesses the excesses of the family and his desire for Felix. We can not wait.

With a steamy setup like that, and two sexy leads, naturally, the anticipation is high and even a tease like we got on the red carpet was enough to send Gay Twitter, fine Gay X (sorry it just doesn’t have the same ring) into meltdown mode.

Oh, also this happened.

Yep, we know exactly where we’ll be when Saltburn hits theaters on November 17. Watch the trailer below.

Saltburn | Official Trailer

Come inside. Get lost. Never leave. Watch the official trailer for Saltburn, written and directed by Academy Award winner Emerald Fennell. Experience it in s...

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesEntertainmentGay KissMovies
barry keoghancelebritiesemerald fennellgay kissgay twitterjacob elordired carpetsaltburntrailertwitter
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Don't miss the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Watch the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Five short documentaries that capture the diversity & rich history of its deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community.


QUEER CUTS: New Hope!

Watch it ON-DEMAND on the Advocate Channel App until November 15th.

Download our App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - Queer CutsOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

43 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Adore Delano, Ncuti Gatwa, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 41 Stars Came Out In 2023

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

28 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film
Movies

27 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio