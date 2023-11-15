‘Saltburn’s Jacob Elordi & Barry Keoghan Lean In For A Red Carpet Smooch, Twitter Reacts

Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan kissing? Yes, please.

The stars of Saltburn attended the premiere of their upcoming film Saltburn (yay, the strike is over!) and had a very titillating moment on the red carpet. It begins with Keogphan gazing up (up, up at the very tall) Elordi suggestively. Elordi catches his eye for a moment and then lends in for a kiss. While it proves to be a fakeout sadly, in those split seconds the chemistry is off the charts. Like we needed a reason to be even more hyped for Saltburn.

In case you missed it the film is being called a “beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire” and stars Keoghan as Oliver Quick a young man who is struggling to find his place in the elite world of Oxford University. This changes when he is drawn into the world of Felix Catton (Elordi) who invites him to stay with him at his family’s sprawling estate Saltburn. Things seemingly take a dark turn as Oliver witnesses the excesses of the family and his desire for Felix. We can not wait. With a steamy setup like that, and two sexy leads, naturally, the anticipation is high and even a tease like we got on the red carpet was enough to send Gay Twitter, fine Gay X (sorry it just doesn’t have the same ring) into meltdown mode.

Oh, also this happened.

Yep, we know exactly where we’ll be when Saltburn hits theaters on November 17. Watch the trailer below.